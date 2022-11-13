All Athens-Clarke County Government phone lines that begin with 706-613 or 706-400 have been down since Nov. 10 at 3:29 p.m., according to a Nov. 10 alert on ACCGov’s website.
Phone numbers beginning in the previously listed six digits cannot make calls or accept incoming calls, the release said.
“Residents can visit accgov.com for info and email contacts while the service provider is resolving the problem,” the release said. “It is unclear at this time when the phone service is expected to be fully restored.”