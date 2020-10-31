Poll workers take on a wide range of jobs on Election Day. From welcoming voters to monitoring lines and troubleshooting problems, they will do most of the groundwork to make things go smoothly on Nov. 3. That will be the case if there’s enough poll workers to go around.
According to the Election Assistance Commission’s Election Administration and Voting Survey, nearly 65% of jurisdictions reported that it was “very difficult” or “somewhat difficult” to obtain a sufficient number of poll workers for the 2016 election.
In 2020, that number could be even higher due to COVID-19. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said older people are at a higher risk of contracting the virus, people ages 61 and up also made up around 56% of the poll workers during the 2016 election.
The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections won’t have to worry about a shortage, however. Instead, they have to figure out how to manage a surplus of poll workers. Elections Assistant Lisa McGlaun said the most poll workers she ever remembered hiring before 2020 is a little over 200. In the lead-up to the 2020 election, she has had over 500 people apply.
“It's this weird paradox,” McGlaun said. “I won't be able to use everyone who's applied. And that is not normally the case. And I think a lot of that is due to just the publicity that the particular need has gotten.”
Of the 500 applicants, McGlaun has hired the normal 238 poll workers to be present on Election Day across the 24 ACC precincts. At each polling location, there’s one manager, two assistant managers and multiple clerks depending on the expected turnout. There will be anywhere from six to 12 people working at a given precinct, which is the same number of people used during any election.
“We're keeping the same amount of people because we have to be able to manage the precinct properly,” McGlaun said. “And with the crowds that we're seeing, it's definitely going to take the full staff.”
The difference with the 2020 election comes with the excess poll workers. Thirty extra workers were designated as the Board of Elections’ “special teams,” with part of the group helping to support the absentee ballot team and the other 10 being used for a new position called the “runner.” The aptly named job will task those 10 people to run back and forth to different precincts and assist the managers with whatever they need, like delivering and picking up supplies and equipment.
Another 40 workers will be held in reserve just in case someone calls in sick, due to COVID-19 or otherwise, and for anyone who just doesn’t show up. In total, the ACC Board of Elections will have 308 poll workers at its disposal. That still leaves an unprecedented number of around 200 applicants leftover that won’t work on Election Day.
“It's really been amazing to see what's happened because normally we're struggling to find people,” McGlaun said. “I might have 10 applications on the website when it's time to hire and I'm counting on all of my people that have worked before to work. And this time, it's just overwhelming with the number of people that applied.”
Despite the uptick in applicants, McGlaun and the rest of the Board of Elections employees will still look to their veteran workers to carry a heavy load. Longtime poll managers Alice Eaves and Mary Songster will be at their respective polling places ready to go at 5:45 a.m. the day of the election.
With Election Day approaching, Songster, Eaves and the other poll workers have spent the past few weeks attending virtual training sessions on Webex and smaller in-person training sessions to get prepared. New training procedures have been created, where poll workers go through a mock Election Day and are given different scenarios and must figure out the best course of action.
While Songster said the demonstrations could cause anxiety for some poll workers because it was a lot to take in, Eaves said it was a great way for many of the new workers to get acquainted with the equipment and procedures.
“You learn by doing,” Eaves said. “You can sit there and look at PowerPoints all day long, but when you get up and you do it, you've learned.”
Malikah Thompson is one of those new workers who will be at the polls on Nov. 3. Thompson, a legal assistant at a law firm based in Sandy Springs, heard about the opportunity to become a poll worker at an American Civil Liberties Union Zoom webinar. She applied to be a poll worker in Athens because of how critical this election is, and how much of the workforce for the polls comes from the elderly community who might be unable to work due to COVID-19.
Even though poll workers are paid anywhere from $10-12 an hour during training and work days, it’s not about the money for Songster. When she worked her first election in 2010, she thought she could use some extra money for the holidays but quickly realized that was a “terrible” reason to work the polls.
This year, poll workers like Songster, Thompson and Eaves haven’t had trouble finding a reason to be motivated for the upcoming election.
“I think with everything that's going on in the political world, that it's important that we are careful that we follow the law, that we don't do anything stupid,” Eaves said. “I don't want any mistakes so I'm going to be super diligent, making sure all the t's are crossed, and the i's are dotted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.