Krystle Cobran, the Athens-Clarke County inclusion officer, has resigned from her position effective Dec. 10. ACC Manager Blaine Williams, who announced the resignation Thursday, has named community education analyst Selah Gardiner to act as interim inclusion officer while a national search is conducted to permanently fill the position, according to a press release.
The Inclusion Office was created in 2020 with the intention of creating a more inclusive Athens through closing gaps, expanding access and improving outcomes, according to the government website. Cobran served as the first inclusion officer and was appointed in October 2019.
“It is an extraordinary honor to have been selected by the Manager’s Office to serve alongside our community members, elected officials, leadership, and staff as the first Inclusion Officer for Athens-Clarke County,” Cobran said in the release. “Though I am transitioning out of the role of Inclusion Officer, I remain grateful to countless individuals who have come before me, and who continue to advance inclusion, diversity, and equity throughout our community and local government each day.”