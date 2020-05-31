Athens-Clarke County voters may place their completed absentee ballots for the June 9 election in dropboxes at three locations across the county, according to an ACC news release.
The boxes close at 7 p.m. on June 9 and are monitored by video recording devices, according to the release. Teams of two people collect the absentee ballots at least once every 24 hours. These absentee ballots are transported and stored in the same way as those received by mail.
The local elections office will begin processing absentee ballots on June 4, according to a separate ACC news release. The State Elections Board ruled that local offices may process absentee ballots early.
The ACC office expects 67% of voters to vote by absentee ballot in the June 9 election due to coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.