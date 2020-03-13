Athens-Clarke County announced changes to operations due to the coronavirus pandemic in a Friday news release. The local government has created a website with coronavirus information and an e-newsletter to provide regular updates about the virus.
As of midnight on March 13 there are no confirmed or presumed cases of COVID-19 — the official name for the disease caused by the virus — in ACC.
The ACC Emergency Management Office formed a COVID-19 Policy Group of “key community partners” that will meet to discuss local response to and updates about the virus, the release said.
The changes made to ACC span multiple departments.
Public Utilities will not terminate water service for customers with past due bills for the next 60 days, effective immediately. Residents whose service has been disconnected for non-payment will have water service restored by Friday, according to the release.
Leisure Services-sponsored events are suspended through March 29. Private events at Leisure Services parks, facilities and the Morton Theatre will continue unless canceled by the renter. Parks and public facilities remain open for use, the release said.
ACC staff have increased sanitizing in all government facilities, interior spaces at parks and ACC Transit buses, according to the release. ACC buildings and buses will have hand sanitizer dispensers as supplies allow. Transit will operate reduced services, the level at which the department operates when the University of Georgia is not in session, until March 29.
According to the release, courts in ACC and the Western Judicial Circuit will reduce operations for the next two weeks “to minimize non-essential visits to the Courthouse.” Juries and the Grand Jury are canceled for the next two weeks. The ACC Municipal Court encourages people with a court date between March 16 and 27 to reschedule.
The March 17 Mayor and Commission Agenda Setting Session will take place as scheduled, but the release urged residents to watch the meeting online. As early voting for the presidential primary is underway, the ACC Board of Elections will sanitize voting equipment on a regular basis and will provide hand sanitizer at all early voting sites.
The Corrections department has temporarily suspended non-essential programs and visitations until sometime between April 1-10, when the department will re-evaluate the situation. Central Services will not approve special events permits, including for the now-canceled St. Patrick’s Day Festival, for the remainder of March, although the department will continue to review event permit requests for months after March. The Access to Justice Pop-Up Clinic scheduled for Saturday has also been canceled, the release said.
Fire and Emergency Services first responders are using personal protective equipment to minimize exposure and have canceled events in fire station community rooms. The release said certain “relevant departments” are working with Information Technology to allow some staff to work remotely.
The release said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health are the lead agencies in the state’s response to COVID-19. ACC’s Emergency Management Office will work with the Northeast Health District of the DPH to respond to the virus in ACC.
