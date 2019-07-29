The Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department is offering additional office hours — opening on Saturday, July 27 and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m — due to an increase of visitors at the Water Business Office from students moving in and out of housing. Though one of these Saturdays has passed, students can still visit on Aug. 3.
Students in need of start, stop and transfer of water service can visit the Water Business Office at 124 E. Hancock Ave during this time. Additionally, representatives from the Solid Waste Department are providing information to students about trash service options, according to an announcement from Water Conservation Coordinator Laurie Loftin.
In addition, customer appreciation events are being held with free shaved served by Kona Ice on both saturdays. This occurs in the lower parking lot located along Lumpkin St., to “promote the value of water with this offering, as this sweetened frozen water is great for cooling off on a hot day,” Loftin said.
