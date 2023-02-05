On Wednesday, United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards through the first round of funding for the Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program. Athens-Clarke County was among the 510 communities across the United States to receive funding, according to the United States Department of Transportation website.
The $1 million safe street grant will be used to “develop a comprehensive safety action plan,” in Athens, according to the USDOT website.
Mayor Kelly Girtz made an announcement about the award in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, stating that the approved grant proposal titled “Envision a Safe Athens” includes planning efforts like developing a Vision Zero plan for Athens-Clarke County, a Safe Routes to Schools plan, and updates to the Athens in Motion plan and a bicycle network wayfinding plan.
I am proud to announce that ACCGov was just awarded a $1 million Safe Streets grant from the federal government. The approved grant proposal includes...https://t.co/1QMcQnq8Mw— Kelly Girtz (@kellygirtz) February 1, 2023
Vision Zero is “a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries, while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all,” according to the Vision Zero Network website.
Funds were also requested to aid in data collection through traffic software purchases like vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian counting hardware and multi-modal traffic database subscription access, according to a tweet from Girtz.
The grant also provides funding for minor capital infrastructure improvements like Safety and Traffic Calming Pilot program materials and improvements to traffic signal camera improvements, according to the Twitter posts.
20 grants were awarded in Georgia, including ones proposed by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, the Habersham County Board of Commissioners and several cities in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Funds granted to Georgia communities totalled over $6 million, according to the USDOT.
In his final tweet, Girtz thanked ACC transportation and public works staff, particularly highlighting Vision Zero coordinator Shirelle Hallum.
“This will help propel these efforts towards the attainment of Vision Zero in Athens-Clarke Co.,” Girtz wrote in a tweet.