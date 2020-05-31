A state of emergency was declared in Athens-Clarke County Sunday night following downtown protests against police brutality, according to an ACC news release.
The county is under a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday. Downtown is also closed to the public.
The state of emergency will expire Tuesday night unless extended by the county manager or commission, according to the release.
