The ongoing construction on East Clayton Street is a part of Athens-Clarke County’s years-long East Clayton Street Improvements Project, including a number of infrastructure and aesthetic updates that are projected to be completed by late spring 2022.

The initial phase of the project, which involved improving water and sewer systems downtown, was completed in 2014. This second phase includes sidewalk widening, tree replacement, storm drain installation, pedestrian lighting installation and public art installations.

Also included in the project is the installation of a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of College Avenue and East Clayton Street. Work on this is expected to start in spring 2022, after East Clayton Street is repaved and striped.

During construction, sidewalks will remain as open as possible. Storefronts will remain open for business with access given to entrances unless otherwise negotiated.