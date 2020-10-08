The Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works Department and Central Services Department closed College Avenue between East Clayton Street and East Broad Street to vehicles on Thursday to temporarily convert the area into a pedestrian and dining plaza, according to an ACC press release.
The closure is part of a six-month pilot project that was approved by the ACC Mayor and Commission at its June 25 meeting. When the project ends, the mayor and commission will consider whether to permanently close the block for use as a pedestrian plaza.
The ACC Landscape Management Division has installed concrete planters with landscaping at both ends of the block to prevent vehicles from entering. The county will adjust traffic signs, signals and turn lanes this week to change traffic patterns for the closure.
The plaza’s two dining areas will include five picnic tables, 14 standard tables and four ADA-accessible tables in a socially distanced pattern. Hand sanitizer stations will also be located around the plaza.
The press release noted that face coverings are required in most instances in the area, except for people who are eating or drinking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.