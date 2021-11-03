The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission regular session on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation creating a public safety civilian oversight board, after a lengthy public commentary on the issue. The commission also discussed the adoption of a Human Relations Commission and approved hazard pay for ACC government employees.

Police oversight

Members of the community spoke both for and against the creation of the Public Safety Civilian Oversight Board with passion. While the commission met, the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement protested outside of city hall in favor of the move.

Those that spoke in support of the board discussed accountability, transparency and justice while those opposed expressed concern over the use of taxpayer money and said that the board was not necessary.

Erin Stacer, an ACC resident and the members coordinator for the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement, said that the oversight board is about building community trust.

“We build trust not just by having pleasant public events and well meaning resolutions, but with inclusive policy making and structures of accountability,” Stacer said.

Athens resident Charlie Upchurch asked the commission to oppose the board’s creation.

“Athens-Clarke County is a model city on how to run a police department,” Upchurch said. “Why do we need this extra layer of oversight when they are doing a good job?”

Other citizens spoke of a lack of support from the community in creating the board. Later in the night, District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link read a letter supporting the creation of the board from ACC Police Chief Cleveland Spruill.

After explaining the motivations behind their decisions, commissioners voted unanimously in support of the board. District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thorton was not present.

“I heard someone say that this was a contentious topic tonight but it really didn't have to be. And it doesn't have to be because I know all of us appreciate what our public safety folks in this community do,” said District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby.

Human Relations Commission

Another civilian board with the purpose of communicating between the commission and the community was created in an unanimous vote. The role of the new board is to develop policy recommendations to the commission, provide information to residents about existing programs and advise the commission.

“I do just want to emphasize how important of a step, I think, that we are taking here as a community to make this a more just and equitable place with both of the committees that we are looking at tonight,” said District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle.

The vote follows a Legislative Review Committee report that recommends the board consist of 15 citizens, prioritize youth and diversity in its hiring process and collaborate with local community organizations. Athens-Clarke County Mayor Kelly Girtz first assigned the topic to the Legislative Review Committee on Aug. 3.

ACC employee hazard pay

From the around $57 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated to Athens-Clarke County the commission allocated $8 million to hazard pay for government employees. These funds are in an effort to acknowledge the risk and exposure of government employees during the pandemic.

The funds are split into two categories. Retroactive premium pay for work completed from March 16, 2020, through June 30, 2021, as well as premium pay for ongoing work increases hourly wages based on pay grade. Additionally, a one-time payment of $1,000 in the form of a retention bonus is allotted for employees active in the payroll system.

District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards supported the pay increase.

“I was lunching with our police last week and couldn't help but thank them for all the work they did during the pandemic last year,” Edwards said. “Handing out masks downtown, night after night, putting themselves in harm's way, they really went above and beyond the call of duty.”

The vote passed unanimously.

Other business

The commission also approved the renaming of Carriage Court to Thumpa Avenue in memory of an Athens resident who died, expanded free parking in downtown decks through the completion of the Clayton Street Streetscape Project and approved the 23rd declaration of a local state of emergency.