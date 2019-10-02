The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved measures dependent on Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 funds, moved forward on animal shelter reforms and extended a moratorium on scooters at a marathon meeting on Oct. 1.
The commission approved memorandums of understanding for two potential SPLOST 2020 projects: one regarding affordable housing and another regarding a Classic Center parking deck. The MOUs provide a non-binding basis for negotiations between ACC and Athens Housing Authority, which will redevelop Bethel Homes, and The Mark at Athens, which will build a Classic Center parking deck near Willow Street and Hickory Street.
Voters will decide on the ACC SPLOST 2020 referendum on Nov. 5. If the referendum passes, more than $314 million in projects will be funded by local sales taxes beginning April 2020. According to the SPLOST website, the current SPLOST collection will end in March 2020, so the current 8% sales tax will not change.
In more substantial action, the commission voted to establish a new Animal Services Department to house the former Animal Control Division, added more full-time positions to Animal Services and authorized an audit of the former Animal Control Division.
Commissioners also extended a moratorium banning motorized vehicles such as electric scooters for until June 4, 2020. The Mayor and Commission will review a recommendation for a pilot program at a future work session.
More than 50 people attended the commission’s monthly voting meeting on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. in City Hall. Attendees expressed support for the affordable housing project, while some were wary of the Classic Center expansion.
Animal shelter
Animal welfare advocates spoke in support of the county’s reforms of the municipal animal shelter but pushed commissioners to approve the audit, which it did later in the meeting.
The new Animal Services Department allows ACC better oversight of the animal shelter and animal control, Josh Edwards, Assistant Manager of the ACC Unified Government said.
County officials have met with local animal welfare groups and Animal Services staff to identify short-term goals and a long-term plan for the department. They intend to propose their plan to the commission in the next four months, Edwards said.
Shelter management euthanized over 30 cats in July after two cats were suspected to have carried feline panleukopenia, but later testing indicated it was “unlikely” the purportedly-infected cats were infected by the virus, according to an Aug. 29 press release.
“The county’s messaging to the community remains problematic,” Sherry Tanner, a shelter volunteer, said at the Oct. 1 meeting. “The county is continuing to mislead the public and avoid accountability.”
Tanner appreciated the commission’s response to concerns advocates voiced at the September meeting, but she urged the commission to approve the audit, which she called “an absolute necessity.”
Other volunteers expressed similar gratitude for commissioners’ support in reforming the shelter but also said an audit is necessary to know where to go from here.
The commission effectively transferred $72,000 funds to new Animal Services Department from the Central Services Department, which oversaw the former Animal Control division. These funds will support the full time positions and a new department director position.
Bethel Homes redevelopment
The Mayor and Commission approved a memorandum of understanding with the Athens Housing Authority regarding the North Athens Downtown Development project. The North Athens project is slated to receive funding from the 2020 SPLOST referendum if it is passed on Nov. 5.
Approximately $39 million of SPLOST money will go towards the renovation or redevelopment of Bethel Midtown Village as a part of The North Athens project. The Bethel Homes funding comes out of the proposed $44.5 million SPLOST Affordable Housing Project budget.
“Based on contract language regarding the sale of the Bethel Midtown Village property we are only allowed to speak about this now just in the past few days,” Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz said. “And we wanted to be as clear and as transparent as possible about the future of the Bethel Midtown Village.”
During citizen input on items including the Bethel Homes memorandum, members of the community called on the Mayor and Commission to take careful consideration in their redevelopment process.
“This needs to be extremely careful process of rebuilding that puts residents first and does not result in any displacement of anyone who wants to stay there,” said Erin Stacer on behalf of the Athens For Everyone Housing Initiative.
Stacer also said the A4E Housing Initiative wants the commission to “keep pushing the developer for as many affordable housing units as possible.”
Another attendee, Zach Perry, addressed the lack of additional units as an issue. Perry said the investment in infrastructure detailed in the MOU fails to address “the central issue of affordable housing,” that there are “too many people and not enough homes.”
Along with the Bethel Homes measure, the Commission passed a separate affordable housing measure on Sept. 24 for a development on 250 Dublin St. in East Athens. The approval allows for 13 affordable housing units in District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker’s district.
The Athens Land Trust has a contract to purchase the property and the Commission’s item approval allows for ALT to receive $148,000 from a Community Development Block Grant to go towards the development.
Classic Center expansion
The commission approved a memorandum of understanding between ACC, the Classic Center Authority and The Mark at Athens, which is owned by developer Landmark Properties, regarding the development of a 1,000-1,500-space parking deck located on Hickory Street. The MOU provides the basis of understanding of development between the CCA and Landmark.
Commissioner Melissa Link was the only commissioner to vote no on approving the MOU. Link questioned the urgency for approving the measure if voters haven’t approved the funds for the project yet. Voters must approve the SPLOST referendum, which designates $34 million for the Classic Center expansion project. The SPLOST project would fund the construction of a 5,500-seat arena space, related amenities and a parking deck.
“This is a project that, provided the SPLOST list passes, is being funded by public dollars and public benefit,” Link said. “Our wealthiest corporate entities should pay their fair share of taxes and to go above and beyond to participate in the community and work for the greater good of the community.”
Other commissioners, including Patrick Davenport and Mariah Parker, expressed concerns about the project but ultimately voted in favor of the MOU. Parker said she planned to vote no because the commission had “been too lenient” during previous negotiations with Landmark.
“At any point, if we feel uncomfortable with the direction that this is moving in, decide … to pull the plug,” Parker said. “So for now I don’t see the reasons to hold this off.”
Scooter ban extension
The Mayor and Commission extended its initial 12 month ban of “shareable dockless mobility devices,” which includes motorized vehicles such as electric scooters, an additional six months. The ban will now end on June 4, 2020.
The extension comes after the Mayor and Commission approved an item to hear the Legislative Review Committee’s recommendation for a pilot plan on its Sept. 17 meeting. The ban was extended to give the Commission more time to review and implement the pilot plan.
The commission also approved the items added to its consent agenda at the Sept. 17 meeting, including a project concept for a park at 125 E. Washington St. under the Hot Corner Mural.
An Athens Music Walk of Fame public art project concept was also approved on the consent agenda. The Walk of Fame would circle the blocks holding the Georgia Theatre, 40 Watt Club and Morton Theatre.
