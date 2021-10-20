In a special called session on Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Commission approved a nearly $4 million eviction prevention program and passed a resolution to request the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections in redistricting Commission districts.
After the special called session, the commission set the agenda for the Nov. 2 voting meeting, during which commissioners will vote on a temporary waiver of some fees in downtown parking decks, the construction of a new justice center and submitting an application for a homeless assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Eviction relief
On Aug. 17, the commission authorized ACC government staff to issue a request for proposals from local nonprofits to coordinate with the magistrate court, landlords and tenants to prevent evictions and provide rental assistance. Only one proposal was submitted before the Sept. 13 deadline.
During an Oct. 19 special called session, the commission discussed whether to award $3,850,000 to the Athenian First Development Corporation for an eviction prevention program. At the Oct. 19 meeting, the commission voted to delay voting to Tuesday’s meeting.
District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport first proposed a motion to hold the vote until the following voting meeting on Nov. 2. The motion was not seconded and died.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson then proposed a motion to approve the single proposal the commission received, from AFDC. Denson explained the importance and urgency of the program.
“Delaying this by sending it back to an RFP, with absolutely no certainty that we would get new applicants even for that new RFP … would delay this program and thus being able to help people facing eviction until February of next year,” Denson said. “I know there are many families in this community that can’t wait that long.”
The commission passed the original motion to approve the proposal from AFDC 7-1, with District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright as the sole dissenter. District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards was acting as mayor pro tempore in Mayor Kelly Girtz’s absence, and District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers was not present.
Before the proposal passed, Wright motioned to reject it, citing concerns about AFDC’s lack of organizational experience and a lack of detail in the proposal. Her motion to reject ultimately failed.
“Typically we have at least three proposals that we weigh against each other and we end up with the lowest bid,” Wright said. “At this point, the price, I think on this current bid is awfully high, especially without a comparison.”
Redistricting
Data from the 2020 U.S. census was released this year, resulting in a need to redraw the county’s commission districts based on population changes. At an Oct. 12 work session, commissioners discussed whether to request the assistance of the ACC Board of Elections in drawing the map.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, who proposed a motion to pass the resolution, expressed how allocating the role would allow for less bias in the process.
“I think collaborating with the Board of Elections on this is the most neutral way for us to move forward on this given how political the nature of the work is,” Parker said.
Wright expressed disagreement with the logistics of the resolution.
“I think with the short timeline that this resolution has for Nov. 11, this is a huge task and our election staff is well underway in early voting for a Nov. 2 election in our community,” Wright said. “In passing this, we are basically dumping a workload on people who already have more than a full time work already assessed with our elections.”
ACC Manager Blaine Williams explained in more detail the role that the Board of Elections would have in the requested process.
“It's not necessarily for the Board of Elections necessarily to get into a block-by-block redrawing,” Williams said.
Rather, the resolution asks for the board to look at the map that's drawn and presented by ACC government staff and judge its adherence to goals presented by the commission. The commission has previously expressed goals of upholding a principle of one person-one vote, avoiding gerrymandering and ensuring boundaries are well-recognized.
The resolution passed 6-2, with Wright and Hamby voting against.