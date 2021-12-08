During a Tuesday evening voting session, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved a contract for a sanctioned homeless encampment, an application for a drug task force grant and an eviction prevention program.
Drug task force grant
At the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s request, the commission approved an application for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. The grant, which comes from federal funding, will go toward the Northeast Georgia Regional Drug Task Force if the application is approved by the federal government.
Since 2012, funds from the grant have gone toward partially paying the salaries of four of the six total ACCPD officers that serve on the task force. In addition to the ACCPD officers, the program consists of one officer from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and one officer from the Oglethorpe Sheriff’s Office.
The vote comes after Cleveland Spruill, chief of the ACCPD, shared a press release in support of the grant application.
“I want to heighten community awareness of drug-related crime and violence in Athens, and to dispel rhetoric that has recently surfaced in anticipation of this critical vote,” Spruill said. “In 2021 alone, ACCPD officers have delivered 67 doses of Narcan to individuals suspected of opioid overdoses to counteract the lethal effects of these overdoses. Many of these lives saved are minority lives saved.”
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker stated opposition to the application, expressing the grant as a continuation of the war on drugs, which Parker said is a tool of systemic racism.
“We talk about public safety, but data from the manager’s office reveals that 76% of those arrested by the task force this year were African American, despite studies that have indicated that white and Black people use and sell drugs at similar rates,” Parker said.
District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards acknowledged that the commission needs to do more to work towards decriminalizing the possession of marijuana, but said that this was not the time to do so.
The commission approved the application for the grant, 7-2. Parker and District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle voted against. District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright was not present.
Homeless encampment
The commission also approved a $2.5 million contract awarded to the Athens Alliance Coalition for the operation of a sanctioned homeless encampment, located at 1000 Barber St. Funding for the operation will come from the federal American Rescue Plan.
In June, many unhoused residents were asked to leave an encampment at the North Oconee River Park. The encampment known as Cooterville, located under CSX railroad tracks on Willow Street, is also set to be cleared.
During the public comment portion of the evening, Steven Mason, the executive director at Bigger Vision of Athens, an Athens’ homeless shelter, spoke in favor of the encampment.
“The increase in homeless individuals over the past few years has overtaxed the other systems that get people out of homelessness,” Mason said. “There’s a lack of capacity within the other shelters. We’re full every night. Most of the other shelters are full as well. Folks need a place to go.”
The commission approved the measure 8-1, with District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby as the sole opposing vote.
Eviction Prevention
The commission also approved a $2.4 million contract with the Athenian First Development Corporation to operate an eviction prevention program. Funding for the contract comes from the ARP.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court lifted the federal eviction moratorium in August, there are currently between 300 and 325 pending eviction cases in the Clarke County Magistrate Court.
The contract with AFDC was first presented to the commission on Oct. 19. AFDC was the sole applicant for the project.
AFDC was approved as the project’s partner against the Manager’s offices’ recommendations. Specific concerns of the office were the nonprofit’s inexperience with handling federal funds, the organization's lack of an audit and that the organization currently has no staff.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson spoke to how the program is needed in the community.
“The pandemic highlighted the need for an eviction prevention program but I think it's obvious that this is a program that is needed year in and year out, pandemic or not,” Denson said. “This program really benefits the entire community.”
The commission passed the measure unanimously.