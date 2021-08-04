Athens residents lined up at City Hall Tuesday to let their commissioners hear their thoughts on a number of initiatives in a two-hour public comment period. At the end of the night, the Athens-Clarke County commission reinstated a county-wide face mask mandate to curb the spread of COVID-19. It also voted to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for county employees, approved an encampment area for people experiencing homelessness and passed an anti-discrimination ordinance.
COVID caution
The commission let the county’s mask mandate expire in May when rates of COVID-19 transmission were low, but starting Wednesday, masks are again required in all public buildings in Clarke County. Private businesses can opt out of the mask requirement but must post signage advertising that masks are optional.
The commission follows Savannah and Atlanta in reinstating a mask mandate, prompted by high transmission rates of the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. The decision was tied to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s metric of 100 COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people in one week, Mayor Kelly Girtz said during the meeting. The CDC currently lists the ACC’s level of transmission as “high.”
The University of Georgia’s campus is not subject to the county’s ruling. As a public university, it follows the rule of the University System of Georgia. As of Wednesday, USG does not plan to mandate masks or vaccines for the coming fall semester.
While UGA students and faculty won’t be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, county employees will. The commission unanimously voted to instate a vaccine requirement for county workers. The two employees that spoke at the meeting opposed a mandate. Clerk of Magistrate Court Marilyn Emerson said she is wary of possible long-term effects of the vaccine and would rather continue to wear a mask in the office.
Millions of people have received the COVID-19 vaccine since December 2020, according to the CDC. The vaccine has also met the Food and Drug Administration’s strict standards for quality and safety to qualify for emergency use authorization.
Emerson said the county was already short-staffed and questioned how it would run if employees quit instead of getting vaccinated.
“I know people who have died who are my age from coronavirus,” District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle said. “Whatever fears we might feel about the vaccine, I guarantee you that COVID is extremely dangerous.”
Houle said every commissioner was already vaccinated and encouraged everybody to get the shot voluntarily. Houle asked people who are hesitant about getting the vaccine to reach out to them.
Debate over homeless encampment
Girtz broke a 5-5 commission tie to vote for the establishment of an encampment for people experiencing homelessness. The vote followed two hours of public comment — mostly about the encampment — and one hour of municipal back-and-forth among commissioners.
The county-owned North Athens School on Barber Street will be the site for the encampment, which will be large enough to support between 30 and 50 people, according to the county ordinance document. The site is meant to be temporary, the document says.
The commission approved a $300,000 budget for the project, including $250,000 for initial site preparation and $50,000 for a strategic plan development. The next step is a request for proposal, where the county will choose someone to run the site from bidders that submit proposals.
Costs associated with preparing and operating the site could total more than $2 million, according to the county document. The county ultimately plans to be reimbursed for site costs by the federal government with funds from the American Rescue Plan.
Most residents who spoke during the public comment session opposed the encampment, citing public safety and sanitation as reasons they didn’t want a sanctioned tent area. Many said Athens is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for transient people from other counties.
“If you build it, they will come,” said Steve Everett, who has lived in Athens for six years, during his public comment period. “Athens has a reputation within the homeless community of being a magnet. It is a regional magnet for homeless people around the Southeast, and people are coming here every day.”
Multiple people referenced personal encounters on their properties with people experiencing homelessness, and one cited the proposal document’s statistics that showed an increase in crimes involving people experiencing homelessness. One Prince Avenue resident said he and his wife cleaned “at least a dumpster” full of trash left by people experiencing homelessness, and his wife had been threatened with murder by a woman experiencing homelessness while walking in their neighborhood. Some suggested the money be given to shelters and nonprofits that currently work with people experiencing homelessness in Athens.
But not everybody who spoke at the meeting opposed the encampment. Some residents said an encampment would address concerns of sanitation by providing a place for people to throw away trash and use the restroom, and people who advocated for the encampment said most people experiencing homelessness are not violent. An anticipated wave of eviction proceedings sometime within the next year is also expected to increase the population of homeless people across the nation.
“Even if someone wasn’t using substances, had no mental health concerns, had all their documents and made all their appointments, the fastest they can achieve housing is about three to four months,” said John Morris, a board member of the Athens Homeless Coalition. “Where are these people going to go in that three or four months?”
The answer: a shelter or a tent. A county ordinance makes it illegal to put up a tent without a permit and in areas that aren’t designated for overnight sleeping, and Morris said shelters in Athens fill up quickly. He advocated for a cheaper project than the proposed up-to-$2 million endeavor — a “low-budget, harm reduction facility so people can put up a tent and use a Porta-Potti.”
One notable absent voice during the meeting — anybody who is currently experiencing homelessness. Graham Jarboe and Lane Pratt, both Athens residents, noticed the lack of perspective during Tuesday’s session. In July, the commission met with 11 nonprofit and community organizations that work with people experiencing homelessness, including Athens Area Homeless Shelter, Bigger Vision and Family Promise, according to the project document.
“If you were to ask these people who are living in our city right now, they have ideas about how they could productively use a safe place,” Pratt said. “Any conversation that takes place again needs to include the people that this is affecting, the people whose lives are currently in limbo where they don’t know where they can sleep.”
Anti-discrimination ordinance
After a year of work in committees, the commission unanimously passed an anti-discrimination ordinance that outlaws discrimination based on actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, disability, marital status, familial status or veteran/military status.
The commission was inspired by other cities that have instated local anti-discrimination ordinances, such as Decatur and Brookhaven, and gives Athens residents a local pathway to report discrimination. People can submit complaints of discrimination to the county attorney within 90 days of the alleged act, who will investigate the complaint and possibly transfer it to the ACC Police Department.
Any person or business who is found to have violated the ordinance will have to pay a $1,000 fine, according to the document. Any business that violates the ordinance three times won’t be allowed to continue operating in the county.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Houle advocated for a change in wording of “familial status” to protect people in polyamorous relationships, a change that was ultimately voted against. Houle argued the definition of familial status in the ordinance is not inclusive toward people that have multiple romantic partners in a consensual relationship.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker supported the change, saying she spoke with county attorney Judd Drake and was assured a legal challenge to the “familial status” definition would not be a way to strike down the entire anti-discrimination order. “Being maximally inclusive today does not at all endanger this ordinance as a whole,” she said via phone.
District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards said he was worried about a changed definition undermining property zoning laws. He said he didn’t want to see property management companies turn houses that are zoned for single family residences into college apartments.
Ultimately the commission voted to approve a version of the ordinance with “traditional definitions for the protected classes.”
Auditor controversy
The mayor and county manager are both currently embroiled in an internal controversy involving the county auditor, Stephanie Maddox. Maddox alleged at a June press conference that she faced a hostile work environment, claiming she faced retaliation after filing a lawful open records request about a pay and compensation study. She said Girtz and Williams made her feel unsafe at work after filing the records request.
Maddox said at the press conference that she filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
“For the last two years I’ve experienced retaliation, hostility, discrimination,” Maddox said her letter of grievance stated. The complaint remains under investigation.
Athens resident Joseph Carter advocated for an amendment to the anti-discrimination ordinance on Tuesday that would remove the county manager from enforcing the ordinance because of the ongoing investigation into Maddox’s claims of discrimination. The commission passed the ordinance without the amendment.
“I find it deeply troubling to see that the manager should be empowered to develop policy and procedures for an unlawful discrimination ordinance,” Carter said. “Based on the recent allegations, it appears that the manager has a clear conflict of interest.” Several other residents spoke backing Maddox at the meeting, who thanked them for their support.