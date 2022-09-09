The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved funding for homelessness and discussed ways to address meeting attendance issues at the Sept. 6 regular session.
Funding and strategic plan to address homelessness
The commission authorized an allocation of funding from the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act program for people who have lost or are at risk of losing their housing.
The Acceptance Recovery Center, Advantage Behavioral Health Systems, Family Promise of Athens and The Ark are CDBG-CV applicants and agreed to serve those who have recently lost their housing, according to the ordinance.
The recent influx in displacement follows the acquisition of the Lexington Heights, Hidden Pines, Highland Park and Rosemary Place neighborhoods by agency Prosperity Capital Partners, who increased rent, didn’t renew leases and began rejecting Section 8 housing vouchers.
Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement Members Coordinator Erin Stacer spoke in support of this funding at the Sept. 6 meeting.
“It is policy that prevents us from providing essential human rights like housing and healthcare. It is policy that makes these human rights into commodities to be sold to those who can afford it. We need policy that puts human quality of life first. Please be relentless in your pursuit of this,” Stacer said.
Funding for individuals who have lost or are at risk of losing housing passed unanimously with all 9 of the commissioners voting in favor. The District 2 seat is currently unoccupied following Mariah Parker’s resignation effective Sept. 1.
The commission also approved a Strategic Plan to Reduce and Prevent Homelessness which authorizes approximately $133,000 to consultant organization The Cloudburst Group to create an estimated eight month detailed plan addressing homelessness in Athens-Clarke County.
The vote to allocate the funds passed 8-1. District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton opposed.
“I do agree with Commissioner Denson, the dire call, but if I was sitting out in the audience and I knew that this homeless population was growing, my question would be ‘why didn't we do this before?’ We do too many studies and surveys and we still have a problem,” Thornton said.
Attendance issues at commission meetings
The commission also discussed an ordinance to resolve issues of commission attendance at meetings and retreats.
The ordinance would reduce the minimum number of commissioners required to attend meetings to discuss and vote on ACC issues from seven to six. In order to be passed, the ordinance needs to be approved at two regular successive meetings.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle motioned to hold a vote on this ordinance that would reduce the quorum requirement, calling it a "nonsolution" to addressing the attendance issue within the board of commissioners.
“As representatives of roughly 13,000 people a piece, I think the onus is on us to show up at the thing we don't think is useful and voice that concern. The onus is on us to show up at the meeting and vote against going into executive session if that's what we disagree with, but just not showing up is an unclear, I think, negligence of duty,” Houle said.
The majority of the commissioners voted to delay making a decision regarding the quorum ordinance in order to have more time to discuss potential alternatives to addressing the attendance issue.
Commissioners Houle, Edwards, Myers, Davenport, Link and Denson voted a substitute motion to move the first vote to Oct. 4, with commissioners Thornton, Hamby and Wright opposing the motion.