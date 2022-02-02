In a regular voting session Tuesday night, the Athens-Clarke Mayor and Commission voted to finalize the list of proposed 2023 TSPLOST projects. The commission also discussed increasing the commissioners’ salary and approved the Athens-Clarke County Police Department’s request to acquire a firearm identification system.
TSPLOST list finalized
The commission unanimously approved a list of 32 projects, cut down from the 90 proposed projects considered by the commission during a Jan. 18 agenda setting session.
The list of planned projects includes investments in public transit, greenway extensions and increased pedestrian safety infrastructure, like improved sidewalks and more streetlights in East Athens.
District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers, who worked to revise the list to its current form, highlighted some of the proposed projects.
“There’s $23 million for underserved neighborhoods and lower income residents in Stonehenge, Westchester Drive, the West Broad Neighborhood, Sycamore Drive, North Athens and East Athens,” Myers said.
One addition to the list since Jan. 18 is the Five Points Intersection Safety Improvements Project. This $1.5 million project includes the reallocation of crosswalks with ADA availability, pedestrian corner refuge renovations, pedestrian and street lighting and other improvements to increase safety.
Many parents have expressed concern over the layout of the intersection. At the previous meeting, District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards expressed an interest in the addition of a Five Points project.
“This is, sort of, the second round of SPLOST that these citizens have requested this project,” Edwards said. “It's very close to probably the most walked-to school in the county, Barrow Elementary. So you see a lot of kids walking through that intersection twice a day.”
Athens voters will decide whether the 1% sales tax collection will continue for another five years on May 24.
Firearm identification system
The commission also unanimously approved ACCPD’s request for the purchase of an Integrated Ballistic Identification System for forensic use in firearm-related incidents. It comes at a cost of approximately $207,000.
The IBIS analyzes the unique markings of a cartridge and projectile to match different pieces of evidence. This allows police to determine whether cartridge casings collected from a shooting scene were fired from a specific firearm. It also allows for identification in incidents where the same firearm was used at a different location.
According to ACCPD, the department relies on the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to analyze firearm-related materials. Due to other agencies’ needs, this process can take six weeks to six months.
By purchasing the IBIS, ACCPD would be able to shorten the response time for analysis.
ACCPD has reported a 29% increase in annual firearm-related incidents from 2018 to 2020, according to a commission agenda item detailing ACCPD’s request.
Commissioner salaries
At the beginning of the meeting, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle entered a resolution to notify the public that the commission will be considering an increase to the commissioner salary at their March 1 session. The commission approved the motion 8-2.
Most of the conversation centered around the time commitment required to serve as a commissioner, and how labeling the job as a service position may limit the people that are able to apply.
“I am going to have to argue that this is a job. It’s an extremely important job as a commissioner, a job that I take, and that I hope all my colleagues take extremely seriously and that takes a huge amount of time commitment and work commitment for years at a minimum,” District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson said.
According to Houle, the salaries of the commissioners have not been adjusted since 2001.
Commissioners Allison Wright and Mike Hamby voted against the motion.
Wright explained her vote against was due to the commission not increasing the government employee’s salaries the previous year, referring to a failed vote to increase staff salaries by 12.5%.