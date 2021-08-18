The Athens-Clarke County commission unanimously approved an incentive plan to motivate more residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a special called session Tuesday evening. The commission also passed a measure to extend eviction prevention aid and agreed to request recovery aid from the state for infrastructure improvements and local business loans.

Vaccine incentives

After a question and answer session between the commissioners and Georgia Department of Public Health Northeast District Administrator Emily Eisenman, the commission voted in favor of providing gift cards as an incentive for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. The program allocates $200,000 to the Clarke County Health Department to give new vaccine recipients $100 gift cards per shot. Recipients must live, work or go to school in Athens-Clarke County.

The Health Department will be responsible for deciding which vaccine locations will provide the incentive with the intention of increasing the county vaccination rate and reducing disparities. It has not yet stated which locations host the program.

Funding for the vaccine incentive program comes from the federal American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law on March 11 in order to fund vaccination efforts and provide economic relief to those impacted by the pandemic.

The program hopes to address the community’s slightly lower than average vaccination rate. According to the DPH, 40% of county residents are fully vaccinated compared to 42% of Georgia residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also rates the county’s level of transmission as high, with 226 cases per 100,000 residents in the last week.

Recent county measures to address increasing infection rates include mandating masks in indoor public spaces and requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all county employees, both approved Aug. 3.

In addition to the county’s plan, the University of Georgia also announced a lottery system vaccine incentive in effect through Sept. 3. All faculty, staff and students that receive a vaccine from the University Health Center or the Tate Mobile Clinic are eligible for the lottery and will receive a T-shirt and $20 gift card. Drawings will take place every Friday starting Aug. 13.

Although a rollout date for the county’s incentive program has not been announced, Eisenman is optimistic that DPH has the capacity to move quickly.

“We have done, just in the last few months, over 75 events in Clarke County,” Eisenman said. “We’ve got the team, we’ve got the infrastructure ready to roll. ... We know we are able to do it immediately because we are very large and have a lot of staff.”

Community aid

The commission also approved more financial aid for local nonprofits that provide homeless services, food insecurity prevention and housing assistance. Following an Aug. 3 CDC order to halt evictions in the county through Oct. 3, the commission voted to extend housing aid contracts through the end of the year.

The new measure sets aside $300,000 with the purpose of preventing evictions and providing rental assistance to those in need. Eligible households generally include those that earn 30% or less of the median income in Athens-Clarke County. According to 2019 estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, Athens’ median household income is $38,311.

With the CDC moratorium on evictions currently set to expire in October, all commissioners expressed urgency in the vote. Mayor Kelly Girtz stated that “timeliness is the desire,” particularly when finding a nonprofit partner to coordinate with the magistrate courts, landlords and tenants after Oct. 3.

The commission also approved a series of applications for the county to receive grant money from Georgia State Fiscal Recovery Funds. The majority of the money requested is focused on infrastructure. The applications request approximately $30 million towards improving water and sewer structures, and an additional $7.7 million for stormwater structures.

The Economic Development Department will also submit an application for just over $1 million. This money would provide low-interest loans to small businesses and go towards reviewing the districting of Coggin Industrial Park to better fit economic needs. All three applications will go to the Georgia Jobs and Infrastructure Committees for approval.