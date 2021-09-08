The Athens-Clarke County Commission voted 6-1 Tuesday evening to approve a vaccine mandate for all county employees. The commission also passed the 21st ordinance declaring a local state of emergency in the county due to the pandemic.
Vaccine mandate
After back-and-forth over the language of the proposal, the commission voted in favor of requiring all ACC employees to be fully vaccinated by no later than Nov. 10. The ordinance states, “that unless vaccinated against COVID-19, ACCGov employees will pose a direct threat to the health and safety of the workplace.”
The proposal also included incentives for employees vaccinated by Nov. 10, including those who were vaccinated before the ordinance passed. Eligible employees will receive $200, eight hours of paid leave and paid vaccination leave of up to two hours per vaccination appointment and four hours of recovery (eight total). Presentation of a valid vaccination and signed affidavit to Human Resources is necessary for receiving benefits.
The commissioners went back and forth between the wording of the proposal. District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers raised questions regarding the use of the word “mandate,” wanting to emphasize the incentives for employees to get vaccinated.
County manager Blaine Williams said the policy currently has no form of progressive discipline applying to employees who do not get vaccinated. District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle took issue with the lack of repercussions for noncompliance.
“This policy… is missing, confusingly, the one key element, which is what happens if people don’t comply,” Houle said. “I think it’s important for us to be up front with staff that we’re expecting compliance with the mandate that we put forward.”
In response, District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link spoke personally about why the vaccine mandate is necessary.
“I’m less concerned about morale than I am about the actual lives of our employees,” Link said. “Speaking as someone who works for the University of Georgia where there is no vaccine mandate, there is no mask policy, I can speak to the fear, as an employee, of setting foot in those buildings every single day and never knowing who I’m going to encounter.”
Ultimately, the proposal passed as written, without any amendments. District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle was the sole vote against the ordinance. District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker, District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright and District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton were not present.
Delta causes continued state of emergency
The commission also unanimously voted to declare a continued state of emergency for the county. The motion will go into effect at 8 a.m. the day following the mayor’s approval and will continue until Oct. 6, unless once again extended.
The proposal specifically cites the delta variant of COVID-19 to be the reason behind the declaration.
The indoor mask mandate instituted on Aug. 3 was reiterated within the declaration. Enforcement of the mask mandate applies when the amount of confirmed COVID-19 cases within Clarke County is equal to or exceeds 100 cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days. Within the past seven days of the Sept. 7 meeting, Clarke County had 651 new cases and 1,006 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.