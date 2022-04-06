During a Tuesday evening voting session, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission approved voluntary inclusionary zoning, an imminent domain resolution regarding the firefly trail and the building of a library in East Athens.
Affordable housing
The commission unanimously approved an amendment to zoning code that incentivizes developers of multi-family residential projects to set aside a portion of the units for affordable housing.
Incentives include an increase in the number of residents allowed, a reduction in the amount of parking spaces required and in the downtown area, a reduction in required ground floor commercial space.
District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link joined the other nine commissioners in supporting the amendment but said she wished the vote had occurred sooner.
“I am eager to see this implemented. I feel like this is something that quite honestly we should have drafted up eight or ten years ago,” Link said. “We lost a lot of opportunity in the student housing boom to get some of this affordable housing.”
Developments are eligible for the incentives if at least five multi-family units are constructed, renovated, reconstructed or changed in use.
Eminent domain
In a 9-1 vote, the commission approved a resolution that authorizes a right-of-way acquisition of property through eminent domain to build section 3 of the firefly trail.
District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport was the sole dissenter on the vote.
“I’m in 100% support of the firefly trail,” Davenport said, “I think it's a great idea but however almost a year ago today we had a long discussion with some residents who had some concerns with their property being taken and I just want to continue to represent those constituents.”
Davenport represents most of the Winterville area, where project three takes place.
District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers addressed how the resolution is not the typical eminent domain, but follows a specific set of requirements.
These requirements include when property owners fail to return contact, where there are property disputes over ownership, where the owner has limited capacity or when the parcel is subject to a Federal Tax Lien.
There are currently 12 parcels of land that these situations apply to. According to county attorney Judd Drake, properties where the residents refuse to sell to Athens, like the ones mentioned by Davenport, are not included in this resolution and will come before the commission at a later time.
East Side library
The commission also unanimously approved a construction award to McMillan Pazdan Smith for the building of a new library in the East Athens area.
The project was first initiated as a SPLOST 2020 project to provide a full service library, consistent with the other public libraries in Athens-Clarke County. The proposal includes ideas of meeting rooms, study rooms, a children's area, teen area and computer rooms.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker emphasized the timeline for the project.
“We anticipate having the site acquired and the schematic design by September of next year,” Parker said. “And to have construction complete by 2026. I know the community is very excited about this as well, wondering when it is coming online.”
According to the Athens library website, the Aaron Heard Resource Center located in East Athens is temporarily closed. Residents are encouraged to visit the Baxter Street library.