The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission unanimously approved a water assistance program for low income residents during a Tuesday evening special called session. The commission also approved supplement pay for public safety officials and first responders and approved redrawn commission districts.

Low-income household water assistance program

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program opened statewide on Nov. 1, prioritizing those with past water bill debts. The PUD received the formal agreement from the state to participate in the LIHWAP on Oct. 28.

To participate in the program, customers must have a water supplier that is a registered vendor for the program with the Department of Human Services.

The commission unanimously passed an agreement with the state to allow ACC residents to make use of the program. Mayor Kelly Girtz was not present and District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards, who also serves as mayor pro-tempore, took Girtz’s place for the meeting.

Currently, Athens has one program in place to help low income households pay water bills. Project SHARE, a partnership between the Salvation Army and ACC, began in 2018.

To apply for SHARE, residents must first receive a referral from the Water Business Office and then set up an interview with the Salvation Army. Assistance money is sent directly to the Public Utilities Department.

The program is funded through donations that can be added to customers’ water bills or paid as a one-time donation. The ACC Public Utilities Department has recommended using LIHWAP grant money from the state American Rescue Plan to further assist residents.

District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker echoed the PUD’s sentiment, emphasizing the need for the program.

“This is in response to a need that I know all of us have fielded concerns about from our constituents through the whole course of this pandemic,” Parker said. “I’m really thankful for federal funds to finally address it.”

Supplemental pay for ACC public safety officials and first responders

The state announced a grant program on Sept. 27 to provide a one-time pay supplement of $1,000 for public safety officials and first responders that actively served full-time in the month of August. Those eligible include law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency services personnel.

According to the governor’s office, the grant was established to acknowledge the heightened risk the personnel faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Parker and District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle expressed a need for more money in other areas of public service including transit, solid waste and public utilities employees.

“I hope we can find some way to look out for those folks in the way that we are able to look out for public safety folks here,” Houle said. “It would be great to see more money come down for people doing the essential work for the public good in all arenas.”

The commission passed 7-1. District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright was not present for this vote. District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker voted against the ordinance.

The ordinance also makes a request on behalf of the Clarke County School District, for officers employed by the system.

Redrawing commission districts

In a Nov. 9 work session, the ACC Geospatial Information Office presented the commission with an updated map of commission districts, based on the 2020 census. In the proposed map, almost 3,000 residents would be moved to a different district.

District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link acknowledged problems with the redrawing but felt that the map created by the GIO adequately represented ACC’s needs.

“I know it's not a perfect process and it's probably not a perfect map but we were on a very very short time schedule,” Link said “The result is a minimal amount of Athens-Clarke County voters being impacted.”

The commission voted to approve the map 6-3, with Wright, District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton and District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby voting against the map.

Wright expressed concerns about the changes to her district. Both Hamby and Thornton explained their vote by stating their issues with the process, specifically the short timeframe it was created in.

The redrawn districts will now go to the state reapportionment office for approval.