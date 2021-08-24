At their semi-annual joint meeting Monday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Commission and Clarke County School District discussed COVID-19’s effects on Athens schools, as well as ACC’s current initiatives that impact students and future partnerships between the two bodies.
Clarke County schools have been largely online over the past year because of the pandemic, which has negatively impacted some students in the school system. CCSD Superintendent Xernona Thomas discussed COVID-19 measures for the semester and the effects these have had on students.
“Having missed almost a year of traditional schooling and having a population that already has some significant areas of academic need, for us it is critical that we not only focus on the safety and health of our students and our staff, but that we also are quickly identifying what those academic needs are,” Thomas said.
CCSD’s current COVID-19 response includes encouraging all eligible students to get vaccinated, mandating masks while indoors and on buses and advising students to maintain at least 3 feet in distance.
Mayor Kelly Girtz discussed ACC’s commitment to “fare free busing.” This initiative allows Athens residents to utilize the public bus system for free by using money from the federal American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law on March 11 in response to COVID-19 to aid vaccination efforts and to provide economic relief for pandemic-related events. This action was recently extended through June 30, 2022.
Girtz also expressed interest in extending this effort past the pandemic.
“Through TSPLOST and other mechanisms we are looking to make that long, long-term permanent,” Girtz said, “not just for the next few years.”
A recent expansion of broadband internet service was also discussed. On Nov. 5, 2019, ACC voters approved on a 3-1 margin the SPLOST 2020 Program Referendum, which included an investment in broadband. ACC Manager Blaine Williams provided a presentation that explained the need for and discussed the phased introduction of the services.
“Back in 2017 or thereabouts, some of the commissioners in the more rural areas asked questions ... from their constituents about broadband service,” Williams said, which led to hiring a consultant who identified the areas of the county that are underserved. The project's concept options and timeline are still to come.
The meeting also included a discussion about the joint efforts in youth development programs within Athens. Girtz emphasized the importance of communication between CCSD and the ACC Commission.
“We can assemble a communication platform to ensure that there’s a common space to share needs of young participants and all of the great programs that are underway,” Girtz said, “and we can build this platform so we have a longitudinal view of where folks are moving [in their lives].”