The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission debated accepting a training grant for the ACC Police Department and discussed plans for outdoor dining plazas and sustainable development in the city in an agenda setting session Tuesday evening.
Commissioners discussed accepting a state grant of $221,500 for an officer training program for ACCPD, which will aim to reduce “the amount of force and levels of force used by officers,” according to the legislation. District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle and District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers said they were concerned about the grant going towards training and simulation hardware focusing on training officers to use weapons, rather than actual training to achieve the program’s goal of reducing use of force.
Houle wanted to get a better understanding of the breakdown of the program’s funding, because they were concerned that “the bulk of the funding is going towards...training on the use of guns.”
ACC Manager Blaine Williams assured the commission that all of the costs are meant to help train officers in the use of force and de-escalation.
Commissioners also discussed extending two downtown outdoor dining programs that were originally developed due to the ongoing pandemic. The first would extend the Parklet Program for outdoor dining for a period extending through any local emergency associated with COVID-19, with the exception of lower Washington Street.
The Parklet Program provides outdoor dining opportunities to restaurants, allowing them to close off parking spaces to use as outdoor dining areas.
District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards voiced his support for the program and is interested in extending it beyond the duration of the pandemic in certain areas, such as Washington Street. Houle and District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link also said they would like to see the program continue.
The other program, the College Square Outdoor Dining Pilot Program, blocked off a section of College Avenue to vehicles beginning in October 2020, creating an area for outdoor public dining. At its next voting meeting, the commission will vote on whether to extend the program to July 31, but commissioners also discussed a future plan to permanently keep College Square blocked off from vehicular traffic and construct a permanent plaza.
Houle, Link and Edwards voiced support for the permanent closure of this section of College Avenue for the development of the square. District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson quoted a survey saying that found over 97% of people are in favor of permanent closure.
At its next voting meeting, the commission will vote on the purchase of new hybrid police vehicles. The purchase would consist of nine hybrid SUVs, costing around $393,000. Around $31,000 of the funding would come from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project from 2011, which focused on upgrading county vehicles to hybrids.
The commission is also set to vote on a $280,000 renovation of the ACC Library roof, which includes the addition of solar panels. The project will be funded through a 2011 SPLOST program as well as grants from the state government that partially reimburse local governments for installing solar panels on buildings. Commissioners are also set to vote on a similar project to add solar panels and battery storage to the ACC Domestic Violence Center.