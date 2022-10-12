Representatives from several Athens organizations and projects presented the Mayor and Commission with recommendations and updates on items for future consideration at the Oct. 11 work session.
The insurance and contracting process for ACC
Jeff Hale, Human Resources Director for Athens-Clarke County, and James Westbury, Property and Liability Claims Manager at the Georgia Municipal Association, provided the commission with information on the risk management contract process and outlined contractual insurance requirements in a presentation at the meeting.
Westbury explained the process to emphasize the importance of contract review.
“This could cause reputational risk, and this is not really the kind of risk that you’re thinking about when you enter into contract with people and you come up with contract requirements. You’re really thinking about having a resource that’s going to be available in the event of a claim so that you have financial capacity so that that comes back on somebody that’s not the unified government,” Westbury said.
The Athens Justice and Memory Project and Linnentown losses
Athens Justice and Memory Project co-chair and former Linnentown resident Hattie Thomas Whitehead and geography professor at the University of Georgia Jerry Shannon shared their presentation about the financial losses of former Linnentown residents with the commission.
Shannon explained the effects of the urban renewal project that both ACC and UGA contributed to during the 1960s and the monetary reparation amount owed to the displaced former residents of Linnentown.
According to Shannon’s presentation and the findings from an analysis of underpayment and an estimated total lost appreciation, the losses add up to $5,022,375.
Whitehead then presented the breakdown of what both the university and ACC owe in reparations, with UGA and ACC owing approximately $2.5 million each.
Whitehead provided recommendations for ACC to allocate their half of the loss estimate, with $1.25 million of what the city-county unified government owes going toward affordable housing, including down payment assistance and home repair assistance. The other $1.25 million would go toward community education through the development of the Athens-Clarke County Center for Racial Justice and Black Futures.
The commissioners and Mayor Kelly Girtz expressed their support for this plan following Whitehead’s presentation.
After District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle asked about where UGA’s share of $2.5 million in reparations would be allocated, Whitehead clarified the location about what projects those funds would go toward.
“If they came to the table, we would ask them to pay into this [affordable housing] to help the community,” Whitehead said.
Various site expansions, funding and development
Representatives of Advantage Behavioral Health Systems discussed their request for expansion of their facilities to better provide the Athens-Clarke County community with mental health services.
Tammy Conlin, chief executive officer of Advantage Behavioral Health, and Evan Mills, the Advantage Behavioral Health director of development and housing, explained how the use of ARPA funds would allow renovation of the Athens property.
John Simoneaux, SPLOST Project Administrator, also provided the mayor and commission with updates about renovating the Judicial Center.
“That’s how we got to this alternatives analysis of trying to look at creative alternatives to bridge that gap between the project program and the funds that we have available,” Simoneaux said.
The alternatives analysis provided three options to modernize the Judicial Center. The commission can decide to renovate the existing courthouse, expand the existing courthouse on an adjacent right of way, or build a new building on a new site in a phased approach.
The staff recommendation presented by Simoneaux is the third option, to continue the site selection process of a new building.
Paul Cramer, president of the Classic Center, called into the mayor and commission meeting to request the development of a Hickory Street Parking Deck as the last item on the agenda for the Tuesday work session.
Cramer listed Classic Center wage enhancements, revenue additions and a three-way joint use of the deck as some of the benefits to creating a new parking deck in ACC.