On Tuesday evening, Athens-Clarke County Commission hosted a work session to discuss the Community Benefits Agreement regarding the Tax Allocation District funded mall redevelopment project.
Caitlin Dye, the business development and incentives coordinator of the economic development department of Athens, presented an overview of the staff report.
Dye said the redevelopment of the mall area will not impact schools because as more people move to the new units built, more jobs will be available. Although there will be approximately 221 new students in the district, District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton had concerns if there will be more teachers to support the influx of students. Dye said that although she was unsure, she would ask the third-party economist involved in the plan.
The new development will include 1,188 residential units, according to Dye and there will also be options for affordable housing for senior citizens.
Dye said that while they predicted there will be 1,035 new jobs, the third-party economic analysis estimated only 350. These will be mostly part-time restaurant and retail jobs.
The plan also calls for a public transit facility, as well as sidewalks and multi-use paths for pedestrians within the development.
TAD attorney Dan McRae of Seyfarth Shaw LLP presented the explanation of the Community Benefits Agreement.
“The main purpose of the Community Benefits Agreement is to secure the city benefits, as far as the community is concerned. To the developer, it's the mechanism for the developer to receive TAD funds,” McRae said.
District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers said that while she was happy to see that the development will be water and energy efficient and meet LEED certified building standards, she wants to see infrastructure that can support electric vehicles. According to Jon Williams, the president and CEO of W&A Engineering, the design of the development will account for electric vehicles.
Part of the newly renovated mall area will be leased to the Boys and Girls Club of Athens to offer a free space for their new YouthForce initiative, which teaches kids about post-secondary education options.
The project has three phases and is expected to generate TAD revenue and be fully completed by 2027. The main goals of the redevelopment plan are to provide public infrastructure needs, housing opportunities, economic development opportunities, and youth development.
The commission will vote at their next meeting on Feb 7.