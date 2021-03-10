The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission were presented with a COVID-19 response update that included data about infections and vaccinations during their work session Tuesday night.

COVID response update

The data, presented by ACC Manager Blaine Williams, showed an overall decline in new COVID-19 infection rates since February in Clarke County and among ACC government employees, consistent with state and nationwide numbers.

Williams said over 250 ACC employees in the tier 1A+ category for vaccine priority, which includes first responders and people over 65, have now been vaccinated.

District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link asked Williams if any county employees were hesitant to receive the vaccine, and asked if the county could require its eligible employees to receive it. Williams said it’s likely that not all eligible county employees have taken it since the county cannot require them to be vaccinated.

Williams also updated the commission on bar occupancy and personal protective equipment enforcement. Athens police conducted 295 occupancy checks on the weekends between Dec. 31, 2020 and Feb. 13, 2021, with four given warnings and six being cited for violating occupancy limits or PPE mandates.

Link asked when the county would allow bars to return to normal hours. Mayor Kelly Girtz said the closing times will not be changed at least until the state’s judicial state of emergency is lifted by the chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court.

ACCPD and mental health

After the presentation about the county’s COVID-19 response, ACC Police Chief Cleveland Spruill presented information about ACCPD’s mental health policies and practices.

Spruill said the commission had previously brought up concerns around addiction and mental health, and the police department used those concerns to highlight goals the department could set. Spruill’s presentation also listed concerns including a lack of resources to deal with mental health issues, their stigmas and police responses causing escalation of crises when improperly trained.

“There was a disproportionality, as far as the number of people in the jail, that were affected by mental health,” Spruill said. “The research determined the need for increased and improved mental health response.”

Spruill said in 2016, ACCPD developed and implemented the first co-responder team, which is a team comprised of a specially-trained officer partnered with a licensed mental health professional and in 2020 the department added a second team.

“Mental illness is not a crime, it’s an illness,” Spruill said. “The focus should be on finding [people] services and diverting them away from jail.”

The commission also showed interest in discussing the implementation of a non-police mental health response program in the future and adding budget room for it this spring. They based this interest off of a popular program they were shown, known as Crisis Assistance Helping Out on the Streets, which pairs a medic with a mental health worker.

A new path

The commission was presented with information about a plan for street bike and pedestrian improvements along Barber Street from the Athens in Motion Commission ahead of their May 4 approval vote on the project. ACC Engineering Administrator Rani Katreeb presented the project that would aim to improve infrastructure along Barber Street between Prince Avenue and Dairy Pak Road.

The project is planned to include bicycle paths, enlarged sidewalks, more formalized crosswalks and infrastructure to reduce vehicular speeds with a total estimated cost of $6,739,250.

Girtz and several commissioners were concerned with the price tag of the project, with Link saying the budget was “jaw-dropping.” District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards said he supports the plan because it will “connect a dense, urban neighborhood” and promote economic development along the route.

David Lynn of the Athens Downtown Development Authority presented its recommendation for a park that will be located beneath the recently completed mural “Hot Corner: An Athens Legacy,” on the corner of Washington and Lumpkin Streets. The estimated construction cost would be $260,000 and will be completely funded by the ADDA’s parking income.