On Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted a special called and regular work session to discuss finances, traffic, and housing issues. The commission entered into a special called session to designate members of staff in the absence of ACC Clerk of Commission Jean Spratlin, who will be taking a leave. The motion was approved.
Commission finances
Samuel Latimer, representing the Rushton Firm, presented a summary of commission finances over the past year. This was the first year the Rushton Firm has represented the county. Latimer said there were no “significant deficiencies or material weaknesses.”
Latimer said the audit revealed that the county has operated above the minimum fiscal policy for the past four years and has had above average revenues. Public safety expenses make up most of the commission spending.
“Having such a good bill of health here for our finances is admirable and makes me feel even more confident of our staff and our finances,” District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers said.
Neighbor Traffic Management Program
Traffic engineer Tim Griffeth and Vision Zero transportation planner, Shirelle Hallum, presented the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program. The program is designed to minimize traffic concerns and provide safety measures for pedestrians.
The program requires public participation and has faced challenges with only two staff members in the studies division. It plans on creating more curb extensions and traffic circles as well as monitoring speed and number of vehicles.
Currently, six neighborhoods have finalized plans however the program is in need of more funding. The program is also looking to prioritize underserved neighborhoods.
District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby suggested including streets without sidewalks as a criteria for priority and rewriting the policy that requires 65 percent of homeowners on the street to approve the changes. District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, seconded the motion to rewrite the policy to better represent renters and suggested including crash data to determine priority.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton, requested that streets with schools be made a priority, however, Hallum mentioned that most schools are located on collector or arterial roads which will be brought up in later policies, such as the Speed Management Toolkit.
The program is accepting applications from May through July of this year and will begin conducting studies in August. Any late applications will roll into consideration for 2024.
SPLOST Broadband project
Chief information officer Travis Cooper presented the idea for the SPLOST 2020 Project number 22, Broadband, to enhance broadband internet access in communities. The project took into consideration the current level of service, cost of build out, and the likelihood of residents signing up for service.
The project plans to work with the Athens-Clarke County government to help underserved communities. The “huts” are small buildings in which the connection is based and will span across multiple districts, both aerially and underground.
Athens homelessness and affordable housing
Alejandra Calva and Marci Irwin of the Athens-Clarke County Housing and Community Development staff presented the HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Allocation Plan . The plan consists of stricter regulations than the American Rescue Plan as it focuses on helping qualifying populations such as residents experiencing homelessness, those at risk of homelessness, victims of domestic violence and veterans.
The plan will provide production and preservation of affordable rental housing, supportive services such as mental health care and homeless shelters with private rooms. According to the data collected in January 2022, there were 283 people experiencing homelessness in Athens, at least 74 of which were unsheltered when the count was taken.
“All indicators are sure we’re going to have an increase in the unsheltered population,” Irwin said.
Families that are considered financially burdened and at risk of homelessness spend more than half of their income on housing. The top priorities of the program are affordable rental housing, financial assistance, and mental health support, and they are proposing the construction of an additional five to 10 nonprofit units.
Hamby expressed concerns about the limited number of units proposed in the program.
“We need to start thinking a bit bigger on how we’re addressing affordable housing problems in this community,” Hamby said.
The Athens-Clarke County Housing and Community Development staff will be accepting public comments until March 7, at the scheduled commission public hearing.