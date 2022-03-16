During an agenda setting meeting on Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed voluntary inclusionary zoning for affordable housing and a transportation agreement with the University of Georgia.

The commission will vote on these items at their April 5 regular session meeting.

Affordable housing

During the meeting the commission considered an amendment to current code in order to incentivize developers of multi-family residential projects to provide a percentage of affordable housing units.

The measure would offer developers in certain zones of Athens to increase the maximum number of residents allowed with a density bonus of 25-100%, depending on the zoning district.

The language of the amendment would also allow for a parking recruitment reduction of up to 20% for developments within 1,500 feet of an ACC transit bus stop. In the downtown area, qualifying projects are allowed a 50% reduction in required ground floor commercial space.

For the downtown area, the amendment also includes a payment option in lieu of providing on-site affordable units.

District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson explained during the meeting why the payment option makes sense in the commercial downtown area, but is restricted to special cases in other districts.

“Commercial downtown is definitely going to have some areas where it is maybe not the most appropriate for us to have 85% of this building be student housing and then 15% be families, maybe with children,” Denson said. “When it comes to these other areas…we would have to wait years for enough payment lieus to come around that we have enough money to do something with it and, therefore, putting off affordable housing being built for years.”

+8 Phi Kappa Tau house demolished as part of new apartment complex construction Demolition started on the Phi Kappa Tau house on West Broad Street Friday morning to make room for a new student housing development.

Developments that construct, renovate, reconstruct or change the use of at least five multi-family units are eligible for the percent recruitments and incentives under the amendment.

New bus route

In a collaborative measure with UGA, the commission is considering an agreement that would establish expanded night hours for UGA students and an Athens transit route that services the Health Sciences Campus.

The two groups have collaborated previously. Before fare free transit was passed at the beginning of the pandemic in Athens, UGA students, faculty and staff received discounted fares.

Both groups jointly receive funding from the federal program Small Transit Intensive Cities. With this money, they decided on two mutually beneficial projects: extended night service and an Athens transit Health Science Campus route.

UGA’s Student Government Association launched a rideshare program last fall that provides discounted rides to and from campus between the hours of 10 p.m and 6 a.m. through the rideshare app Lyft.

The university and Athens Transit staff worked in collaboration to address the second goal, a route that will connect the Arch to the Health Sciences Campus to mutually benefit the UGA and Athens communities.

District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link explained that Athens transit taking over the route will provide more consistent transportation.

“With the Athens-Clarke County taking over this route, with an increased frequency, it’ll benefit the entire community,” Link said. “UGA’s kinda spotty schedule throughout the year kinda left people hanging, as far as transit went along that Prince Avenue/Health Sciences route”