In a special called session Tuesday night, the Athens-Clarke Mayor and Commission discussed potential projects to be funded by the 2023 Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. The commission also discussed a pavement maintenance program in the agenda setting session that followed.

The commission is scheduled to vote on both of these items on Feb. 1.

TSPLOST 2023

The commission considered a list of 90 proposed infrastructure projects to be undertaken with anticipated funds from the TSPLOST 2023 program on Tuesday.

The current iteration of the sales tax, approved by voters in November 2017, is scheduled to end in late 2022 or early 2023. On May 24, Athens voters will decide whether to continue the 1% sales tax collection for another five years.

Athens government staff, residents and organizations submitted proposals to be considered for the potential $144.5 million dollar renewal of TSPLOST. The TSPLOST Advisory Committee recommended a list of potential projects from those proposals to the commission on Dec. 14.

According to the list, proposed projects include storm drain improvements, sidewalk construction, greenway expansion and efforts toward expanding public transit routes.

Many of the projects focus on east Athens which, according to District Commissioner 5 Tim Denson, has often been overlooked. Improved street lighting, accessibility ramps, striped crosswalks, speed enforcement and transit shelter were all proposed to be implemented in the east Athens area.

Another area of interest for District Commissioner 7 Russell Edwards is the Five Points intersection area, which is not included on the list of projects.

“This is, sort of, the second round of SPLOST that these citizens have requested this project,” Edwards said. “It's very close to probably the most walked-to school in the county, Barrow Elementary. So you see a lot of kids walking through that intersection twice a day.”

Maintaining the roads

The commission also discussed a potential pavement maintenance program focused on resurfacing and preventative maintenance funded through the 2018 TSPLOST program.

Athens currently uses a Pavement Condition Index to identify which roads have problems that need to be addressed. Roads requiring resurfacing typically have a very poor, poor or marginal Pavement Condition Index score and are evaluated every four years according to industry standards.

The proposed resurfacing work will be conducted on 335 roadway segments totaling almost 72 miles of roadway.

The preventative maintenance will be conducted on 439 roadway segments for approximately 120 miles of road. These measures are designed to preserve existing asphalt and stop deterioration before it becomes more serious, according to Transportation and Public Works.

The Transportation and Public Works department provides updates on road closures due to construction on their website.