The Athens-Clarke county Mayor and Commission discussed various infrastructure projects during Tuesday evening's regular session.
The commission first approved an ordinance for the 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant application and award, approved the establishment of Neighborhood Notification Initiative Boundaries: Modified Inner East Athens Neighbors, approved a 2018 transportation special purpose local option sales tax project on a public art location and a 2020 SPLOST project for fire station #5. Then, the commission moved into recommendations from the ACC Planning Commission.
Planning and Zoning
Scott Haines of W&A Engineering spoke on the tax allocation district funded Mall redevelopment project.He said that the plan provides “much needed workforce housing and affordable housing,” removes almost 20 acres of “impervious surface,” provides storm water management and will replace 200 trees that would have to be removed for construction and plant 1,000 new trees to the area.
The plan also includes a multi-use pathway and other pedestrian infrastructure to make the area more walking accessible.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle is in favor of the plan and said they hope to go forward with “a transformative project for the west side.”
Houle motioned to hold the project until the special session on Feb. 21 to include public input and the commission voted in favor unanimously
The commission also discussed the River Mill apartment complex redevelopment proposal. Ed Lane, director of engineering of Smith Planning Group and Sam Newman, senior vice president of development of American Campus Communities, the company that owns the River Mill property, presented their plans for the redevelopment project.
District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright motioned to approve the plan and lauded the attorneys office, planning director Brad Griffin and ACC clerk of commission Jean Spratlin.
“The group listened to what the fire chief’s concerns were, solved it, and then got his check off,” Wright said.
District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers also approved of the project and thanked Wright and others involved for their work with the project.
“I rode by the site… and was thinking how appropriate it is to have that very dense student housing right in that area,” Wright said.
Houle also approved the motion, but said they have concerns regarding building height regulations and requested Mayor Kelly Girtz assign a committee to reevaluate the building height and code.
“We have this challenge of when we have projects like this that are looking to increase density in places where we know we want and need density, and density means building up,” Houle said. “We have a cap that I’m not convinced is necessarily fully rationally based.”
The commission voted unanimously to approve the motion.
Comprehensive Plan
The commission opened up public input on the 2023 community comprehensive plan, intended to “help the community address critical issues and opportunities while moving toward realization of a unique vision for the future,” according to the ACCGov website.
Athens citizen Michael McLendon spoke up about the comprehensive plan and encouraged the commission to think about ways to improve the overall planning process. McLendon pointed out how the plan looks more like a brochure and did not include pricing or analysis, such as the adequacy of community facilities and infrastructure, and needs to be revisited.
District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport thanked staff who put the plan together and said he thinks it is very detailed and well written. Myers supported the comprehensive plans but said she does share McLendon’s concerns about future opportunities to review current goals, since the Land Use Plan has not been amended since 2018. ACCGov manager Blaine Williams said that the plan is only done every ten years and this year’s plan is more of a “mid-process check in," thus it is not meant to be a full comprehensive plan.
The plan will be sent to the state for comments and is expected back by March or April. The commission will then review state comments and the finalized plan will be due July 1.
Barber Street Bike Lane
The commission moved to discuss the proposed Barber Street bike lane.
Former District 3 commissioner and candidate for District 2 commissioner Melissa Link … asked that the commission approve the proposed development of the section between Chase Street and Boulevard but hold off on the segment between Boulevard and Prince Avenue.Link said those living on those blocks do not have representation on the commission and havenot been reached out to concerning the construction.
Vice chair of the Athens in Motion Commission, Teresa Friedlander, spoke in support of the project and said that the safest and most cost efficient way to install the bike laneon the segment from Boulevard to Prince Avenue is to remove on-street parking.
Former District 7 Commissioner Russell Edwards said he supports the bike lane proposal, and that if the county wants to “create a safe place for children to recreate and ride their bicycles in this community…then [there needs to be] a protected bicycle lane.”
“A strip of paint is insufficient to give any child a sense of security or any parent a sense of confidence that their child will be safe,” Edwards said.
Myers shared her support for the project and emphasized the work that staff put into creating the plan.
“The goal of Athens in Motion is to continue to evolve Athens into a more bike-able and walkable community,” Myers said.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton requested to table the plan until after the commission election in March to allow the new commissioner to have input. The commission voted to table the plan 6-3.
District Attorney’s Office Salaries
Athens resident Laraine O’Kelley spoke on the issue concerning District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez requesting more funding to increase her employees salaries. The Athens District Attorney’s office has had issues retaining and recruiting attorneys due to low pay.
O’Kelley requested that Gonzalez resign and said that she is “a politician and not a competent prosecutor.”
Myers motioned to table for two weeks, until the agenda setting session on Feb 21. However, District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby approved to move forward with study.
The commission unanimously voted to proceed with the study.