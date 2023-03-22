On Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted a special called session and met to set the agenda for the upcoming April work session. The commission discussed the removal of funding from LQBTQ+ organizations and rezoning concepts to increase housing.
Mayor Kelly Girtz called the meeting to order and began with the Civility Pledge, which is now required to be stated at the beginning of all commission meetings to ensure the protection and respect of individual's opinions.
Special called session
A special session was called to discuss the temporary moratorium on the Athens Downtown Park Program. The moratorium is on all parklets and is expected to run until the code of ordinances is adopted by the commission or for six months if not yet adopted. Applications have been submitted by The National, Trapeze Pub, and South Kitchen and Bar.
Regular agenda-setting session
To begin the regularly called agenda-setting session, items one, two and six on the approval of transfer funds from the Airport Enterprise Fund to the Grants Fund for a runway project, a parking management agreement, and a fiscal year 2023 water line upgrades award of contract were removed from the consent agenda, respectively.
APQC funding through CDBG
Danielle Bonanno, president of the Athens Pride and Queer Collective, represented her organization to gain funding, as they were refused Community Development Block Grant funding for the fiscal year 2024.
Clinical Director for the Athens Nurses Clinic Stephanie Witt and University of Georgia University Health Center doctor Jennifer Wares also spoke on behalf of the APQC by expressing the importance of funding gender-affirming care. Former APQC president and board member Cameron Jay Harrelson further explained the reasons why the collective should receive CDBG funding and the positive impacts gender-affirming care has on mental health.
“Our organization conducted the first community needs assessment of queer populations in Athens [which] surveyed 300 individuals… 51.7% of respondents wanted our organization to do more municipal advocacy with all of you. That’s why I’m here,” Harrelson said.
District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers requested more clarification for why the Athens Pride and Queer Collective was not one of the six applications approved to receive CDBG funding. Manager Blaine Williams said that the applications for the funding were decided on goal priorities, which were mainly affordable housing, youth enrichment and public facilities.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle and Myers said that the collective’s application in conjunction with the Athens Nurses Clinic, which offers gender-affirming care, deserves funding. Houle also asked that the maximum number of applications awarded funding be looked at in-depth, in the hopes of increasing the maximum so organizations like APQC could potentially receive funding.
Items 10, 12-14, 16 and 17-22 on the agenda were approved to move to consent. Item 15 concerning the pavement maintenance program and item 18 concerning West Broad Street pedestrian improvements were left off consent.
Family units rezoning
The first rezoning item on the agenda was presented by Tiffany Hogan. The proposed project is to rezone 1125 Newton Bridge Road as a residential property. The development would contain 216 single-family units for sale.
District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby and District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright expressed concerns about the project as it has not been reviewed by the commission.
“I just want to be careful and thoughtful about how we're adding that housing in so that we have the right kind of housing for the future,” Wright said.
Houle agreed with the concerns and said they feel reluctant to proceed with the “non-binding site plan” that doesn’t take into account a nearby park and that the plan does not completely sit in alignment with the commission’s future land use ideas.
The second rezoning item consisted of the construction of 46 multi-family units located behind the Clarke County Division of Family and Children Services. The units would have prime access to retail and grocery stores which is consistent with the Future Land Use map but is not currently accessible without using the Clarke County Division of Family and Children Services’ driveway.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton expressed concern for the homeless population in that area. District 3 Commissioner Tiffany Taylor requested more details about the plan.