In an agenda setting session Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed the Linnentown Memorial Project. The commission also discussed congressionally directed spending from Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office to hire an investigator for LGBTQ+ and elder crimes within the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and for electric police vehicles.

All of these resolutions will be voted at the next voting meeting on May 3.

Linnentown

Following the presentation the commission received last Tuesday describing the concept design for the Linnentown Walk of Recognition, the commission agreed to vote on the design on May 3.

The concept design includes components like images of rose bushes, magnolia trees, clotheslines, cast iron skillets and houses on fire. A red gash in the center of the structure symbolizes the destruction of urban renewal, according to the presentation.

The memorial, once approved, will be located on the southwest corner at the intersection of Baxter Street and Finley street

The Athens Justice and Memory Project has been working on the Walk of Recognition since September 2020. If the commission approves the concept design, the government can begin to issue contracts related to public art installations.

ACCPD grants

In a March 3 meeting with Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office, ACCPD discussed two priority projects that could be completed with the assistance of congressionally directed funding, according to the agenda item. Applications for grants to complete both projects were submitted through Ossoff’s office.

If the application is accepted, the grant will provide $75,000 to hire, assign and train an investigator to specialize in crimes committed against the elderly, LGBTQ+ community and other persons as needed.

“I really appreciate the police department working with Sen. Ossoff’s office to bring this forward. I think it's a position that we need to have here in our county, have needed it for a long time,” District 6 Commissioner Tim Denson said.

Another application outlined a proposal for 36 completely electric vehicles and 20 charging ports for a total cost of approximately $2.3 million. ACCPD says that the incorporation of electric vehicles into daily operations would prove distinctive from regional peers, reduce environmental impacts and continue a best-practice mentality within community policing.