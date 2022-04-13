In a Tuesday evening work session, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission received presentations on the Athens Justice and Memory Project, including the Linnentown Walk of Recognition and the ACC Center for Racial Justice and Black Features. The commission also heard a presentation on an expansion of the Athens Neighborhood Health Center.
Justice and memory project
In a two-step presentation, Jennifer Rice, Hattie Thomas Whitehead and Selah Gardiner presented two projects from the Athens Justice and Memory Project.
The first portion of the presentation centered around the Linnentown Walk of Recognition, including information about the Linnentown mosaic.
The mosaic will be located on the southwest corner at the intersection of Baxter Street and Finley street. The presentation included an example concept illustrating what the mosaic will look like.
Components of the mosaic include images of rose bushes, magnolia trees, clotheslines, cast iron skillets and houses on fire. A red gash in the center of the structure symbolizes the destruction of urban renewal, according to the presentation.
A final design is set to go before the commission in August.
District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link described how the past has had a lasting impact on the residents in her district.
“My constituents in the Hancock neighborhood who would bring [Linnentown] up, when they talk about student housing and high rises coming up, and this palpable fear that they’ve retained that UGA was going to come into their neighborhoods and destroy their neighborhoods,” Link said.
The discussion then turned to the creation of a Center for Racial Justice and Black Futures, a proposed educational tourism center that highlights the contributions of Black Athenians.
District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker expressed hope that the plans will foster ideas about the future and not focus solely on the past.
“One thing that I noted in the presentation is though the center is named for racial justice and Black futures, the project description is very focused on history. Which is great, people need to understand their history in order to avoid repeating it, but I am really excited about the potential of this space to excite folks about the possibility of Black futures,” Parker said.
Expansion of care
Marcus Garner, the CEO of the Athens Neighborhood Health Center provided a presentation on the expansion of the center’s building on McKinley Drive with the intention of accommodating more patients and providing additional services.
Athens Neighborhood Health Center provides primary care health services regardless of financial ability, according to Garner.
According to Garner, the center hopes to almost double the amount of visits it provides annually. The expansion would also add staff potential including a social worker, dentist, dental hygienist and two additional medical providers. Currently, the McKinley site does not provide dental or behavioral health services.
The expansion would also add 4,146 square feet including nine exam rooms, three dental operatories and a mental health treatment room.
Commissioners expressed support for the effort, with some sharing personal experiences with the center.
“The need is ever-growing,” District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton said. “I am a patient. I have the best service there and I really am excited about this.”