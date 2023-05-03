On Tuesday, the Mayor and Commission met for their regular session to discuss rezoning and the renaming of a section of Finley Street to Linnentown Lane.
Rezoning
The first item on the agenda was the proposal for a rezoning of 505 and 515 Olympic Drive.
According to David Ellison, a Winterville attorney who was speaking on behalf of Mill Creek Residential, the site has remained vacant because the site is difficult to utilize for industrial uses. The topography has up to 60-foot changes in grade, and Trail Creek bisects the property, so some portions are in a flood plain.
If approved, 505 and 515 Olympic Drive will be mixed-density residential areas. Ellison said that this will help with the Athens housing crisis by increasing the variety and number of homes. The homes will also be close in proximity to new jobs that are coming to Athens with the announcement of companies building in and around the community.
Grant Whitworth of Whitworth Land Corporation spoke in favor of the proposed rezoning. Whitworth said ACC has purchased land behind the U.S Postal Service location off Olympic Drive already and that the proposed plan is not encroaching on any territory.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton had concerns over the plan and motioned to hold the plan for 30 days to sort out language, a recently added Area Median Income and other details and District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright seconded the motion.
District 3 Commissioner Tiffany Taylor agreed to table this proposal until next month’s meeting and asked that developers make more of an effort to talk to the surrounding community before setting a proposal because many members of the community would prefer homes over townhouses, which is the current plan for the Olympic Drive site.
The second item on the agenda was in regards to rezoning 286, 290, and 296 Classic Road from employment industrial to mixed-density residential use, adding 86 townhomes.
Blake Underwood, a managing partner from Stratus Development and Frank Pittman of Pittman & Greer Engineering represented the applicant at the meeting and asked that any decision be made at the next meeting on June 6, as they wanted more time to finalize the plan based on feedback. District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, whose district encompasses the area, made a motion to hold, which was seconded by Thornton.
The third item on the agenda was a proposal regarding two buildings on 595 Prince Avenue. One of the structures that faces Prince Avenue is proposed to be rezoned from industrial to mixed-density residential. The other, which faces Hill Street, is proposed to be rezoned from industrial to commercial.
According to the official proposal, this will increase the supply and variety of housing units at multiple price points in multiple locations, as well as encourage the preservation and adaptive reuse of existing structures.
Commissioner Wright said she has been in contact with Historic Athens about getting the parcels of land included in a historic district to protect them from demolition permits.
“I appreciate the school district releasing these at what I would call a ‘good guy’ price that allows it to be bought and become a home, and fixed from what it has been used as to become that home…and I’m looking for support for that,” Wright said.
The commission unanimously approved the rezoning of the two buildings.
The fourth item on the agenda was the review and approval of the 2023 Comprehensive Plan. The plan lists five categories in which the goals, strategies, and policies have been placed:: people, prosperity, place, vitality, and foundation.
According to the agenda, the document is meant to “outline the collective strategy going forward that makes every attempt to ensure the continued health, safety, and general welfare of the community.” The plan was approved by the commission unanimously.
Consent agenda
The commission opened the floor for public opinion on the consent agenda which included items 5-10. Dylan Woolsey represented the Athens Justice and Memory Project and requested the approval of item 8 which calls for the renaming of the southernmost end of Finley Street to Linnentown Lane.
Woolsey said that it is important to rename the street in order to permanently acknowledge the erasure of the Linnentown neighborhood and its descendants.
“Right now, Linnentown is primarily an oral history, transferred through members of the community,” Woolsey said. “But I think the renaming of part of the street to commemorate Linnentown would be a good way to have a permanent knowledge and commemoration of that.”
Dustin Haefele-Tschanz also spoke to item 8, representing himself and the Athens Reparation Action Fund, a nonprofit working to raise money for those displaced in Linnentown and educate the public on the effects of urban renewal. Haefele-Tschanz said he and the organizations are advocating for approval of the item and that moving forward the community can continue to work on more changes like the renaming.
All items on the consent agenda were approved or adopted.
Old and new business
Item 11 concerning a rezoning request from D.R. Horton for 1125 Newton Bridge Road to be rezoned from employment-industrial with conditions to single-family residential was requested to be withdrawn by Thornton and seconded by District 5 Commissioner Fisher and Link in order to create a better proposal. A subsequent item including a proposed public pump station and force main at the site was held indefinitely, with only District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport opposed to the motion.
Items concerning the Human Relations Commission annual work plan and the American Rescue Plan Act-funded Eviction Prevention Program 2023 were approved.
Thorton made a motion against the ARPA program, which was not seconded and ultimately failed because she said that while she supported the intentions of the program, she did not approve of its creation. Thornton said there have been similar groups in the past but were disbanded due to various issues and the commission did not receive a report on the effectiveness of the groups.
Thornton’s comments sparked discussion among commissioners. District 8 Carol Myers, who was not present but spoke over the phone, said she supported the program because it also helps to address homelessness, which Davenport echoed. District 10 Mike Hamby asked if the county can be more transparent about the direction of federal funds on the website in the future.
Items concerning the Neighborhood Traffic Management Program Policy revision and annual project approval, airport perimeter fencing project grant agreement, Athens Cultural Affairs Commission FY2023 Operations Spend Plan, a resolution in recognition of Municipal Court Clerks Week and appointments to various boards, authorities and commissions were approved.
An amendment to the Athens Neighborhood Health Center lease for emergency repairs was approved, and Thorton asked to recuse herself from the vote to have another conversation with the attorney in regards to skyrocketing prescription prices, although she said she supported it.
The commission then entered into executive session for discussion of personnel matters.