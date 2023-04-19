The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted a special called session and special presentation by poet Jeff Fallis before diving into their regular agenda setting meeting where they discussed rezoning opportunities and traffic management.
Special called session
A special session was called to discuss the Olympic Drive emergency culvert replacement final design plans which were approved unanimously. Mayor Kelly Girtz was back from his absence, with District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton no longer acting as mayor pro tem.
Girtz announced he would be sending two assignments each to the Legislative Review Committee and the Government Operations Committee. The LRC’s assignments are to update the indoor smoking ordinance to include vaping products and to update the sign ordinance to consider digital signage and billboards.
Special presentation
In honor of National Poetry Month, Athens-Clarke County Poet Laureate Jeff Fallis recited a poem he wrote about Athens as a utopia as an homage to the city and to inspire the commission to make the best decisions for the community.
Rezoning
The first item on the agenda was the rezoning proposal for Olympic Drive. Fortson, Bentley and Griffin Attorney and Athens resident Johnelle Simpson represented Mill Creek Residential in support of the Olympic Drive rezoning.
If approved, 505 and 515 Olympic Drive will be rezoned from industrial to mixed-density residential and will provide affordable, multifamily housing. The Planning Commission recommended the commission deny the rezoning, according to the meeting agenda. Simpson said this is likely due to the fact that it is industrial land, and preserving it could provide space for businesses and corporations to come to Athens and utilize it.
Simpson said that the developer has altered the plans per the commission’s request and to the community's benefit since the project was last proposed, as well as sought legal counsel through the process with his firm.
Blake Underwood from Stratus Development and Frank Pittman of Pittman & Greer Engineering spoke to item 2 on the agenda, rezoning 286, 290 and 296 Classic Road from industrial to mixed-density residential as well.
This project would provide 86 three-bedroom townhomes that would be available for rent. The Planning Commission recommended the commission approve the rezoning with conditions, according to the agenda.
The commission agreed on the conditions that the binding aspect of the project be removed, the proposed alleyways be moved and widened in accordance with the fire marshal’s requests as well as the widening of parking spaces, a public road will have the western property line built or dedicated through its center with a public stub and to retain walls to be terraced and no more than four feet tall.
The third item on the agenda was brought to the commission’s attention by the Clarke County School District. Currently, the school district is in possession of two houses on Prince Avenue for institutional use but would like to rezone the properties to residential and/or office space.
“I was impressed with the school district's considerations of these two as potential staff [or] teacher housing,” District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright said.
The commission approved item 4 on the agenda to send the 2023 Comprehensive Plan, which includes a five-year update and review, to the state for further approval.
Consent agenda
Item 5, concerning a redesign of Athens-Ben Epps Airport taxiways, and 6, concerning the Transit Department Tire Lease Award, on the consent agenda were both approved by the commission.
Items 7 and 8 discussing rezoning on Newton Bridge Road from employment to single-family residential and the approval of a public pump station and force main on Newton Bridge Road, respectively, were also approved.
The commissioners collectively requested more information regarding item 13, pertaining to traffic management and addressing speeding motorists, with the implementation of speed humps, speed controls, traffic calming devices and others. District 3 Commissioner Tiffany Taylor asked why main roads that yield more traffic are not included in the project plan.
Manager Blaine Williams said putting speed management devices on main roads with higher speed limits can be potentially dangerous and that the devices are more so meant for lower volume residential areas which can still experience traffic issues.
Items 9, 11, 14, and 15 were moved to the consent agenda. Items 10, concerning the Humans Relation Commission recommendation to approve the annual consent, and 12, concerning the American Rescue Plan Act-funded Eviction Prevention Program of 2023 were kept off of consent.
The commission then entered into an executive session on real estate acquisition or disposal.