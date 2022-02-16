At an agenda setting session Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed increasing the commissioner salary and adopting a strategic plan for the commission.
In a special called session held before the agenda setting session, the commission approved an intergovernmental agreement with Winterville and Bogart finalizing the TSPLOST 2023 project list. The ordinance also authorized the May 24, 2022 election to approve continuing the 1% sales tax set aside for transportation efforts.
Little on consent
The meeting started with many of the items on the consent agenda being removed by District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, asking for further clarification on the issues. Any items on the consent agenda could be approved at the next voting session with one vote, rather than discussing the issues separately.
Included among these items is a resolution to approve a school resource officer budget agreement with the Clarke County School System, which would approve the SRO salaries for the 2022-23 academic year.
Houle expressed concern over arming the resource officers in the same manner that police officers are normally armed. District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker brought up the possibility of discussing alternate solutions to the SRO system with the CCSD Board of Education.
Houle also removed a contractor award for the Costa building renovation, which was passed as part of TSPLOST 2011. They said that the agenda item needed to be fleshed out more to include issues relating to tenancy.
Increases to commissioner salary
The commission discussed an increase in the commissioner’s salary from $15,000 to $28,693, which the ordinance cites as the average salary for commissioners in similar sized Georgia counties in 2021.The base salary for commissioners was last adjusted in 2001.
In the public comment section of the meeting, District Two resident Athena Eisenman spoke against the ordinance, citing the economic hardship that residents are experiencing.
“I am asking you, do you feel this is the right time to do this and take this step?” Eisenman said. “At some point I would like to think that you have some empathy for those of us out here on fixed incomes, who have to balance our budgets and make sure that our checkbooks don't bounce. I have no problem with you having to solve the same problem I do on a daily basis.”
Many of the commissioners brought up that the low pay may serve as a deterrent for people that want to run for commissioner, but are not independently wealthy or able to live on the commissioner’s current salary.
“We want more representation,” District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers said. “To increase that pool of Athenians who can afford to run for commissioner, we have to start addressing the salary and make it … more equitable.”
If approved, the ordinance would go into effect on January 3, 2023, after five of the commissioners face reelection in November.
The commission will vote on this item on March 1.
Talking strategy
The commission also discussed adopting a strategic plan that outlines goals, strategies and initiatives for setting priorities to guide lawmaking. The plan would become effective on July 1, 2022, and continues until June 30, 2025.
The plan outlines six goals, or broad statements of desired outcomes to be achieved on behalf of Athens residents, according to the plan. Goals outlined in the plan include reducing the jail population, ensuring affordable housing to residents, increasing resident engagement and improving environmentally friendly infrastructure.
Manager Blaine Williams explained why he believes the plan to be important to improve government function.
“What any good organization or, what I should say, any organization trying to be seeking to be great does is think strategically. It helps to signal what we are working on and how we are doing it,” Williams said.