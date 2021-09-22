In a special called session Tuesday night, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission unanimously approved an additional $100,000 in funding for vaccine incentives. The commission also discussed allowing the University of Georgia to install fiber cables to add more security cameras, and approved a settlement for a citizen hit by a sanitation truck.
Extended vaccine incentives
At a meeting on Aug. 17, the commission approved a pilot program allocating $100 gift cards as an incentive for COVID-19 vaccine recipients. The Department of Public Health Northeast District was responsible for allocating these funds to the public, both at the Clarke County Health Department and various outreach locations across Athens-Clarke County.
According to the legislation, the Clarke County Health Department has given out 735 gift cards as of September 16. The Health Department reports the average daily number of first doses administered to be two to three times higher than before the incentive program.
The additional $100,000 will be used for 500 first dose and 500 second dose gift cards. The funds for this proposal, as well as the previous pilot program, come from the American Rescue Plan, a federal law enacted in March to fund vaccination efforts and provide pandemic-related economic aid.
The current incentive plan does not include boosters or third shots.
UGA asks for fiber cables to increase security
The Commission also responded to a University of Georgia request for right-of-way encroachment on several streets bordering the campus. The fiber will create a reliable connection between the University of Georgia Police Department and add a new network of security cameras, according to the request.
Both District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson and District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link expressed concern about how accessible the footage gathered from the new security cameras would be to the county and ACCPD.
“If we are going to grant this permission I’d like to assure that there is some mutual benefit there. Whether it's through the conduit or through an assurance that our police force has access to any of this security camera footage,” Link said.
Although the stated purpose of the fiber is to aid the UGA Police Department, the request also states that the cameras will benefit ACCPD in its investigations.
Affected traffic lights include Cloverhurst Avenue and Finley Street, Baldwin Street and Sanford Drive, Lumpkin Street and Legion Pool, Lumpkin Street and Cedar Street, Lumpkin Street and Carlton Street, and College Station Road and River Road. The project is expected to begin in fall 2021 and last approximately four months.
Voting on request was delayed for further information regarding public record requests.
Victim of sanitation truck collision awarded $75,000
On Nov. 8, 2019, an Athens-Clarke County employee operating a sanitation truck was responsible for striking another vehicle. Both ACC and the victim agreed to settle the matter out of court, according to the settlement resolution.
For damages the victim received as a result of the collision, the commission approved a payment of $75,000. This payment is given without acceptance of liability or fault by ACC, according to the resolution.