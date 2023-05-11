On Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission met for a work session to hear a presentation from members of the International Association of Fire Fighters in favor of the Firefighter’s Mediation Act and the manager’s office in opposition to the act.
The commission also heard presentations for a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2020 mental health project and the Classic Center Special Tax District and discussed the FY 2024 budget for the first time.
Firefighter Mediation Act presentations
International Association of Fire Fighters 12th district vice president Walter Dix presented in favor of the act. Dix is a career firefighter and has significant experience working with public safety unions.
Dix detailed the various resources of IAFF, including a Center of Excellence for Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery, which provides post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse and behavioral health treatment for firefighters, using a geographic information system study for a staffing and station location analysis and occupational cancer science and research.
According to Dix, union membership is not required for firefighters to reap the benefits of the act, formally known as Title 25. Under the Georgia Code, firefighters are also prohibited from engaging in work stoppages, slowdowns or strikes.
“That’s not something that we ever support and would never want to see happen because our number one mission is to provide the best service we can to the public,” Dix said.
Increased workplace efficiency which leads to increased public safety and collaborative work on issues are a few reasons why collective bargaining is a good option, Dix said. It can alleviate the pressure on departments dealing with vacancies, morale and training, as well as recruitment and retention. The IAFF has a number of diversity-focused recruitment programs, according to Dix, and they work on a national level to provide education to various departments.
Professional Firefighters of Georgia and Atlanta chapter president Nate Bailey then stepped to the podium to continue the presentation. Bailey spoke to the adoption of the act in Atlanta and South Fulton County, where they are continuing to negotiate contracts two years later.
Bailey said after the act passed, it created a “new energy” which ramped up recruitment efforts, which is a vital foundation of the department, and revitalized the department as a whole. The renewed recruitment efforts also resulted in increased staff diversity, and both the Atlanta and Fulton County departments are some of the most diverse in the country, according to Bailey. Similarly, the vacancy rate, which hovered around nearly 25% before the title was adopted, dropped to 14.9% after its enactment. The Atlanta department also started an initiative to recruit high-performing public school students and start them early in Emergency Medical Transport school to have them ready to serve the department by graduation.
“We were able to drive that money to [newer firefighters]. And it made a huge impact not only that, they saw the entire negotiation process and they saw that [they] really have a voice here,” Bailey said.
Bailey reminded the commission that they would have complete say over the specifics included in the contract, and the cost, based on whatever the budget allows. The contract varies by county and their corresponding department, based on their specific needs.
“So if you have these conversations during the good times, the boys are gonna stick with you during the bad times,” Bailey said. “At least if you can have that conversation and have a true process for collective bargaining, it builds loyalty. The fire service is all about loyalty.”
Local 2975 union president Emily Thompson asked to add a few remarks at the end of the presentation about the Athens group. Thompson said she wanted to clarify the group was originally chartered in 1980 and rechartered in 2007. She said the group has been “growing ever since” in number.
Commissioners were then given the opportunity to ask questions. District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers asked how ACC firefighters would be able to reach the level of diversity the other county departments have via recruitment when they currently have little to no diversity. Dix said that there is some kind of diversity within every department, and this can be utilized for recruiting.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle asked why the benefits of the act, which is in the Georgia Code, aren’t available to firefighters before adopting it into local governments. Dix said that they are in fact already available and can be reaped. An IAFF member who attended the meeting with Dix and Bailey said that the lack of the commissioner and manager to firefighter department relationship in Athens has likely prevented the local department from utilizing the benefits.
ACC Manager Blaine Williams then presented the argument in opposition to adopting the act. Williams focused on concerns over fairness to other departments, pulling time and resources to support another body and how it is a “highly politicized process.”
“Does a small group speak for everyone or does everyone have their own voice?,” Williams said.
Williams then showed graphs visually depicting attrition rates for ACC departments, calling attention to the fact that the fire department has faced an increased volume of emergency medical-attributed calls in recent years. He said he is concerned about the overload of work on staff and that the county has already been open to proposed ideas from firefighters, such as working together to implement a OneTest cancer screening.
Williams ended the presentation by recommending the commission prioritize resources already available and continue ongoing employment engagement initiatives, including an employee survey, which will be released soon.
During time for questions, Houle, Myers and District 2 Commissioner Melissa Link clashed with Williams’ repeated label of the union as a “political entity”. Myers said that while many entities are political to an extent, the union is still a “professional organization. ”Williams pushed back that it is inherently political because of the nature of backing political candidates, among other reasons.
Link disagreed with Williams on the issue of fairness and said that public safety employees should be treated differently than other departments because of the nature of their job. She also said that the county should explore additional methods of revenue to support the department via the union, including the relationship between the University of Georgia and ACC.
“I’d like to know if we as a local government are willing to pursue those different revenues to meet the very real needs of this department and the safety needs of our community in general,” Link said.
Commissioners also expressed concerns over the manager's office relationship and communication with the fire department, how it compares to that of other departments in the state and its struggles and the length of time the contract negotiations is taking in cities that adopted the act. Athens Fire Chief Jeff Scarborough, who also attended the meeting and sat next to Williams, answered a few questions from commissioners about their concerns.
In response to questions from district 3 Commissioner Tiffany Taylor and District 5 Commissioner Dexter Fisher, Scarborough said that while they have not had to shut down any fire stations, they have had to shut down an apparatus, and this can pose challenges for future large-scale events and the efficiency of the department’s current operations.
Houle also requested that they obtain in-depth vacancy data on the fire department, as opposed to just retention data, to accurately look at the challenges of the department.
The commission will vote on the adoption of Title 25 at the June 6 regular session.
SPLOST mental health recovery facility and Classic Center Arena
The commission then heard presentations from Keith Sanders, theSPLOST and Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program administrator on a mental health recovery facility and Classic Center Executive Director Paul Cramer on the Classic Center Special Tax District.
Sanders detailed the project proposal and design, which will offer “a residential style facility for individuals with mental healthand potentially co-occurring addictive disease(s)”, according to the initial project statement.
The commission will consider the approval of the proposed concept, American Rescue Plan Act funding and Design Services change order at the June meeting.
Cramer then presented the Classic Center Arena updated plan from the developer and a description of the benefits of the Special Service District. He also informed commissioners that the land intended for the development was recently taken off the state’s hazardous site inventory, according to word from the Environmental Protection Agency.
Following the presentation, Houle and District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport had concerns over the effect of the project on the county’s bond rating and requested that they hear from Director of Finance David Boyd.
The commission will have the opportunity to approve the SSD and other aspects of the plan at an upcoming meeting.
FY 2024 budget discussion
Mayor Kelly Girtz presented the first review of many of the FY 2024 budget. Girtz highlighted that it will likely be an uncertain economic year, with the county facing the possibility of a slight recession and he used “small c conservatism” in drafting the budget.
Girtz noted that they have greater revenue than expected, approximately $3.7 million, and can amend the budget to include eliminating rising healthcare costs for employees, employee raises and increased capital expenditures, per his recommendations. Davenport asked if some of the revenue can be saved in case of an event such as a recession, and Williams said it can.
During Williams’ review of the budget, he pointed out that with respect to the compensation study, of the 10 general fund positions, six are for the fire department, and three are intended for staffing.
The commission will continue to discuss and amend the budget, with another budget review scheduled for Thursday following a Taxpayer Bill of Rights public hearing.