On Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted a special presentation and special called session before their regularly scheduled agenda setting meeting, which was then followed by an executive session. They planned the items to be discussed at the March 7 meeting, took more public input on the mall area redevelopment project and discussed other planning and zoning issues.
Special Presentation
Rick Parker, CEO of the Athens Housing Committee, presented two new members to the Athens leadership team. He welcomed Connie Staudinger as the new Athens Housing Committee CEO and Roderick Wallace as the new Housing and Community Development Department director.
Public comment on mall area redevelopment
Athens resident Michael McLendon addressed the commission to express his concern for the financial toll the mall area redevelopment project will have on the Athens community. McLendon said the developer is estimating the project to cost 189 million dollars of Athens tax-payer money, approximately 1 million dollars per unit built.
McLendon requested that the commission “spend some time being proactive, communicating with the public.” District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle, motioned to table the issue until the March 7 session. District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby seconded the motion. The issue will be revisited during the March 7 session.
“I continue to feel optimistic that we’ll get what we need to be able to have a solid community benefits agreement in place and be able to sing its praises with you all on March 7,” Houle said. “But until we see that finalized document, we obviously need some more time and so I’m looking forward to having that time.”
Agenda Setting
Items six and eight on the agenda discussed public art including the Bishop Park Improvements and the Firefly Trail Project, respectively. Athens resident Leslie Sinyard spoke to the issue of Athens community spending, arguing that money should be spent on more important concerns, such as potholes, as suggested by Sinyard, than public art.
Item two introduced buying new Litter Crew trucks and trailers which will additionally provide more job opportunities.
“That’s some good news that we’re finally going to see those crews on the road,” Houle said.
Item five, a proposed HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, was removed from the consent agenda by District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton after Hamby asked how many units the plan would implement since the commission spends approximately 1.3 million dollars on affordable housing.
Item six, a 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax project for Bishop Park improvements, for proposed public art, was also removed by Thornton. Houle said they are in support of implementing public art and that the SPLOST and TSPLOST programs require a percentage to be invested in public art.
“With that in mind, happy to keep it off consent and defend art again on March 7,” Houle said.
District 5 Commissioner Dexter Fisher said he wants to see local artists used more for the installation of Athens public art. District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright explained that the process of picking an artist is complex, and the assessment of picking the art is done blindly, which is “pretty standard in the art world."
Item eight regarding a 2018 TSPLOST project for public art on the Firefly Trail Project was also taken off the consent agenda.
The items regarding Classic Center Arena Converged Network System services, public pump station on Newton Bridge Road, and special events ordinance were left off the agenda.
Items regarding animal shelter improvements, and implementation of a new pay scale for sheriff’s office employees were sent to consent. Items eight through ten, with nine and ten regarding the Classic Center Arena, are still marked as to be determined and are thus not eligible for the consent agenda.
Item 18 covers a new resolution pledging to practice and promote civility in the county. Wright suggested changing the three minute time limit for residents to present to five minutes as well as begin commission meetings with planning items so that people that have an application in the planning arena and staff members don’t need to sit through the whole meeting.
Plans for proposed halfway houses
ACC Planning Department planning director Brad Griffin presented a plan to redevelop a triplex into three halfway houses on Highland Park Drive. The commissioners will vote on the plan at the March 7 meeting.