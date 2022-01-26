State Rep. Houston Gaines pulled House Bill 890 from the floor Monday morning, which would have created a new map for the Athens-Clarke County Commission and removed three current commissioners from their districts.
Gaines proposed the new district map for the ACC Commission along with state Rep. Marcus Weidower, state Sens. Bill Cowsert and Frank Ginn on Jan. 6. The bill has brought controversy from some critics who say the bill would draw three current commissioners out of the districts and split up key neighborhoods like East Athens, which includes historically Black communities.
Gaines’ office did not respond to phone calls or email requests from The Red & Black for a comment as of Tuesday at 3 p.m.
It is not yet clear how Gaines pulling House Bill 890 off the floor will affect the redistricting process.