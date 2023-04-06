On Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission began their regular session meeting by swearing in the newly elected District 2 Commissioner, Melissa Link. The commission then hosted a special called session before discussing the introduction of an ordinance providing firefighters with representation, and rezoning projects.
District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton acted as mayor pro tem in lieu of Mayor Kelly Girtz’s absence. Probate Judge Susan Schaffer swore in Melissa Link to the District 2 Commissioner chair.
Special called session
A special called session was held to discuss the introduction of a global biomedical filtration company — Meissner Corporation — that is relocating to Athens with an agreement between the Economic Development Authority, and will provide 1,700 jobs for Athens workers. According to District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby, the company will invest about $250 million into the community and produce about $1.5 million in economic development funds, as well as help county water and sewer system services. The special called sessions also included an amendment to an agenda item concerning the American Rescue Plan Act Funds administered by the Judicial Council of Georgia and its Administrative Office of the Courts, which was unanimously approved by the commission.
Regular agenda session
Athens Sports Arena Owner, Willie Greene, spoke during the time for public input to ask to be put on the May agenda for a public private partnership. Greene said he had sent the proposal in May of 2022 and several proposals had been discussed and approved. The arena was built with youth violence prevention in mind, as a way to decrease youth gang involvement in Athens and promote empowerment among low income and communities of color.
Greene said he has had to turn away kids from using his facility due to the lack of courts and recommended expanding his gym for public use and building a community recreation center.
Tawana Mattox also spoke on behalf of the expansion of youth development and violence prevention programming by requesting a community center, which can also provide opportunities for rural students. Mattox thanked the commissioners, and others, for the effort they have already put in to support Athens youth.
Public input
Athens residents Aidan Hysjulien and Ellie Swensson spoke against item 17 concerning Newton Bridge renovations. Hysjulien discussed the dangers of adding a turning lane to the Kathwood Drive intersection.
“I do not believe the roadway is prepared to accommodate the additional traffic without considerable deterioration and safety concerns,” Hysjulien said.
Tiffany Hogan represented local construction company, D.R. Horton, involved in the proposed rezoning and stated that the company has engaged with the community on their plans.
Thornton said that after attending a meeting on Monday where the project was discussed, some residents, as well as herself, were not aware of some parts of the project, and have concerns. Thornton requested to hold for 40 days until the May voting session and District 5 Commissioner Dexter Fisher made a motion to support the tabling of the plan discussion, which was seconded.
Peter Norris, a resident of Sunset Drive, spoke to item 21 on the old and new business agenda regarding Broad Street improvements. He requested the implementation of a crosswalk at Broad Street and West Hancock Avenue, in support of the proposed plans. This item was approved by the commission.
Danielle Calenti and Broderick Flanigan spoke before the commission on behalf of Athens-Clarke County Animal Services to request the relocation of the Fourth of July firework show. The fireworks usually take place at the Athens-Ben Epps Airport, located directly next to the animal shelter.
“We have a building full of traumatized, abused dogs and cats…This is the worst possible location to set off a bunch of explosions,” Calenti said.
Old business
Item 5, discussing speed control issues on East Broad Street at North Peter Street and South Peter Street to install stop signs rather than speed bumps, was approved by the commission, as requested by Link.
Item 14 was requested to put on hold by Hamby as the Memorial Park improvement project is currently at the concept stage. There will be opportunities for public input on the project at later meetings, Hamby said.
Items 20 through 25 on the agenda were approved by the commission.
Firefighter’s Mediation Act Ordinance
Members of the Athens-Clarke County community came before the commission to fight for approval of the Firefighter’s Mediation Act Ordinance, which would effectively allow members of the firefighters union to bargain with the county on fair wages, benefits and workplace conditions. Representatives included Sidney Waters of Mama Sid’s Pizza, the daughters of late firefighter Eddie Farmer, Grace and Madison Farmer, president of the Professional Firefighters of Georgia and Atlanta Professional Firefighters Nate Bailey, and many more, both within the firefighter community and out.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle motioned to approve and said they strongly supported the act along with Link, however Fisher motioned to hold the vote until June 6 to allow the Mayor and to have a chance to weigh in and for the commission to hear more details. District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers did not support the act when the issue was first brought to the commission during the last meeting it was discussed since 60% of calls to the fire station are for Emergency Medical Technicians.
“The firefighter today is not the firefighter of 20 years ago, at least here in Athens,” Myers said.
Myers said she will now support the ordinance after hearing from members of the community and only had real concerns over the functionality of the union in terms of working with the county. Hamby and other commissioners went back and forth on whether the ACC manager could invite members of the union to the May work session, the commission motioned to hold the item until June 6. The mayor has the ability to veto unless there are 7 votes in favor to override the veto, according to Hamby.
Adopt-A-Highway Proclamations
Clerk of Superior and State Courts Beverly Logan, on behalf of Girtz, recognized four organizations that adopted highways: Athens Area Democratic Socialists of America, who adopted a section of Vine Street, Creature Comforts Brewing Company, who adopted four Chase Street Loop 10 on and off ramps for half a mile, Mi Familia Vota, who adopted a section of Baxter Street and Online Instrument Systems Incorporated, who adopted a section of Whitehead Road.
Thornton closed out the meeting by noting that the second annual affordable housing conference will take place April 14 with special recognition for faith-based groups and nonprofits that own housing properties.