On Tuesday, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted a special called session and work session to discuss health concerns and budgeting. District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton continued to act as mayor pro tem in lieu of Mayor Kelly Girtz’s absence.
Special called session
Interim Municipal Court Judge Ryan Hope recently resigned as he was appointed as a State Court Judge. On behalf of Girtz, it is requested that there is an extension for Hope’s position until his vacancy has been filled. The motion passed unanimously.
“There are, I’m told, hundreds of cases next week that would be put on delay if this action is not taken,” Manager Blaine Williams said.
Also during the special called session, the commission voted to approve the amendment to the FY 2023 annual operating capital budget to fund the economic development site infrastructure improvements.
Environmental issues surrounding landfill on Dunlap Road
Sustainability officer Mike Wharton, environmental attorney Rebecca Davis and Solid Waste Department director Suki Janssen presented the data collected through groundwater samples and research on potential environmental issues and health concerns related to the Municipal Solid Waste Landfill on Dunlap Road.
Davis said they looked at a similar report In 1988, where wells for local water use were located on landfill land, and there were concerns about contamination and exposure to dangerous elements. After testing however, no evidence of toxic substances was found.
After recent testing, the areas around the landfill appear to be in the clear and no evidence was found of environmental or substance release issues, however, they were limited in testing areas pertaining to Pittard Road due to private land.
Davis said they also reviewed a prior report that examined if there was a presence of carcinogens.
“Georgia public cancer cluster investigation report from 2006…included details of sampling of wells in the area, it also included an epidemiological analysis of cancer clusters in the area, specifically breast cancer was a concern, and that report concluded that there was no actual cancer cluster or increased risk of incidents within the area,” Davis said.
Davis recommended hosting a public meeting to present the results to the community in full transparency and depending on public comments, moving forward with another health assessment and Environmental Protection Division or third party review.
Medical plan utilization, plan cost projections
Stephen McKenzie, a benefits consultant at EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants, discussed the ACC Gov medical plan utilization and the trends in comparison to benchmarks, plan projections and opportunities for benefit program changes. The number of claims has risen recently, likely because the Athens government employees have experienced recently seen a spike in medical conditions., causing an increase in demand for healthcare benefits.
“When I was going through this presentation, I was really struck by the 33% increase in musculoskeletal claims and the 43% increase in cancer,” District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle said. “When I see numbers like that, I think man, we should really try to figure out why that’s happening.”
District 2 Commissioner Melissa Link hypothesized that the increase in medical issues in 2022 could be a result of postponing medical testing and screenings during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Compensation Strategy
Human Resources Director Jeff Hale brought forth to the commission recommendations for pay. Currently, the commission holds their previously agreed upon minimum wage of $15.60. Hale described the current labor market, with Georgia recording a “healthy” unemployment rate of 4-5%, a historically low rate nationally despite a long-term labor shortage, persistent inflation and workers leveraging demands.
Hale recommended a $1.86 million unified plan and $1.32 million public safety step plan, creating a $3.18 million general fund.
HR Commission Work Plan
Inclusion Officer Remy Epps presented to the commission the purpose of the Human Relations Commission.
“The HRC has come up as determined that they wanted to focus on three main areas this year: community outreach, the Indio accessibility, and policy,” Epps said.
Epps discussed the committee's plans for the Hot Corner Celebration & Soul Food Festival and Juneteenth celebrations, however District 5 Commissioner Dexter Fisher shared concerns about the events taking place together.
“I don't think that Juneteenth and the Hot Corner need to be together. Those are two separate events. Hot Corner represents something totally different,” Fisher said.