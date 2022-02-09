At a work session on Tuesday evening, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission received a presentation from an external auditor and an updated strategic plan to base future legislation on.
Budget review
Josh Carroll, a director at advising company Mauldin & Jenkins, outlined the firm’s findings in an external audit of the Athens budget. The firm found no discrepancies in the government’s finances but did offer some recommendations that would change some job descriptions in the court system.
Georgia law mandates cities conduct an annual audit conducted by an independent third party. This external audit examines financial records while internal audits center around non-financial practices, according to the presentation.
The audit found no discrepancies within the basic financial statements, federal grant compliance or accounting policies.
All departments came in under budget, generating savings of around $7 million, which Carroll attributed to the closure of ACCgov buildings, program closures and other factors. Athens also received 7% more revenue than projected due to the one-time CARES Act Grant.
Property taxes contributed to 47.9% of Athens’ revenue.The remaining revenue came from sales tax (19.4%), other taxes (17.5%) and other revenues, including grants, (15.2%).
Carroll recommended multiple duties within jobs in the magistrate, municipal and probate courts, as well as the sheriff’s administrative accounts. These proposed changes ensure an internal control structure for cash handling.
For example, the audit recommends that in the probate court the same individual does not receive cash and checks and also investigate discrepancies relating to the cash. It also proposes that more than one person be permitted a signatory on the magistrate court’s bank account.
Carroll ended the presentation with an explanation of how recently passed legislation will affect the 2022 fiscal year audit, talking specifically about government leases.
Strategic planning
Chief data officer Joseph D’Angelo presented the commission with a strategy plan for 2023 through 2025 that included an explanation of the plan, its goals and a timeline.
According to the presentation, the plan will set priorities for the period, focus resources toward certain goals and prepare for those in the future.
The process began in August 2021, when the commission met to discuss a strategic plan at a work retreat. Since then, the commission, mayor, community members and government staff have worked to create strategies and initiatives.
The plan is broken down into six goals. According to the presentation, these are broad, measurable and achievable within a defined time frame.
The first goal, titled good neighbors, centers on addressing racism, trauma, harm and violence within the community. Included in the goal is reducing the city’s jail population, decreasing crime, promoting healthy lifestyle choices and enhancing public trust.
Other goals include closing gaps in community partnership, improving organization, ensuring affordable housing, expanding safe transportation assets and maintaining climate commitments while enhancing infrastructure.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle raised questions about how amendable the plan would be, citing the current pandemic as an example of an unforeseeable event.
“That is partially why we plan, to be prepared for contingencies that we didn’t maybe foresee. I think everyone recognizes that if something catastrophic were to happen then we would have to revisit our priorities,” D’Angelo said. “So yeah it will be a living document to an extent.”
The plan will come to the commission for a vote in the next agenda cycle, according to D’Angelo.