The Athens Commission discussed potential items to address the housing shortage in Athens-Clarke County as well as community art, garden and park projects at the Tuesday meeting.
District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers served as Mayor Pro Tempore at the agenda setting session.
Items related to housing
J. Richard Parker, chief executive officer of Athens Housing Authority, spoke on the SPLOST 2020 affordable housing special agenda item, explaining the request for $4 million in ARPA funding to go toward a redevelopment project north of downtown Athens.
Parker and the Athens Housing Authority first went to the Department of Community Affairs then Mayor Kelly Girtz to contact DCA Commissioner Christopher Nunn before submitting this request for the ACC commission.
“We did not want to be here before you this evening. It is our last choice. We understand that this is a significant ask, but if the project is going to move forward at this point in time, it’s going to require some additional support and that’s why we came to you. We’re committed to doing everything we can to make this project work and all successive phases as well,” Parker said.
The commission also talked about the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve the request to amend the Code of Ordinances in regard to accessory dwelling units.
The text amendment would allow accessory dwelling units to include “kitchen cooking facilities” like stoves, previously restricted according to the Code of Ordinances, as well as one additional parking space for the unit.
Alice Kinman, member of the inclusionary housing working group, spoke in favor of this amendment, citing its potential to create more housing opportunities for people in Athens, bringing some “gentle density” to the neighborhoods.
Several commissioners voiced concerns about accessory dwelling units and the potential for an amendment to allow for more student housing and Airbnb rentals rather than serve as an affordable housing option in the community, while others saw this agenda item as a possible aid to the housing shortage in ACC.
The Athens commission also heard plans to amend the use of property for a mixed use residential and commercial development project and the Planning Commission’s recommendation to approve the request with conditions.
The project would incorporate community businesses like Hendershot’s and a local daycare facility into the commercial space at 1165 Oglethorpe Ave., the rest of the space being used for housing and greenspace.
Community projects and other items discussed
The commission discussed a request from ACC’s Extension Office for $150,000 in ARPA funds to go toward a community garden and a Memorial Park improvements project.
Both agenda items were not moved to the consent agenda, staying under new business for further conversations.
The commission moved a SPLOST 2011 public art project to the consent agenda. The item outlined an art display along the North Oconee River by chosen artist Elaine Stephenson and the funding required to complete the project.
The Athens Mayor and Commission will meet to vote on agenda items at the next regular session on Dec. 6, according to the ACC website.