The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission met on Tuesday evening for a special called session and agenda setting session to discuss the annual budget, jail healthcare and gang issues, Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax projects and mall redevelopment.
Amending the 2024 budget
A special session was called to discuss amending the fiscal year 2024 annual operating capital budget to consider the Victims of Crime Act Grant, which would “support assistance to crime victims and for other purposes,” according to attorney Judd Drake. The commissioners were in agreement to pass the amended budget.
Switching jail healthcare providers, a gang unit and more
The first two items on the agenda — the approval of a 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant application and award and the establishment of Neighborhood Notification Initiative Boundaries: Modified Inner East Athens Neighbors — were immediately sent to consent without further questions or discussion from the commission.
The third item discussed was the sheriff’s proposal to switch healthcare providers for the Athens-Clarke County jail. District 8 Commissioner Carol Myers requested a comparative document to contrast the current healthcare plan with the proposed one.
With the proposed plan being almost double the cost, District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle suggested figuring out a way to decrease the jail population. District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport also expressed concern about spending that large of a percentage of the budget before the budgeting process meeting this spring.
“The residents in their care are not getting the best that they should be getting…we should be taking care of them medically [and their] mental health,” District 4 Commissioner Wright said in agreement with changing healthcare providers.
The fourth item discussed was the proposal to introduce a gang unit to the Defense Attorney’s office. All commissioners were in agreement that the cost would be a big hit to the budget and they have many questions that have yet to be answered. They decided to table the issue until next month.
Myers suggested reallocating employees to fill vacancies in the Defense Attorney’s office to work for the gang unit. District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton agreed but said she wants to fix the problem of government employees in the community not receiving competitive salaries.
The commissioners will follow up on the issue during this spring’s budgeting meeting.
TSPLOST projects and mall redevelopment
Items five, six, and seven were approved by the commissioners to be sent to consent and discussed further at the next meeting. The approved concepts included the addition of a bike lane to Barber Street, the Tallassee Road bridge replacement, and the Fire Station #5 replacement, respectively.
Manager Williams brought to attention the amended application for the mall redevelopment proposal. The plan is to demolish the majority of the existing mall to build a neighborhood consisting of commercial and residential properties. This will allow for townhouses, offices, and smaller businesses to be developed while still maintaining a smaller mall. The plan also includes more green space.
Scott Haines, a landscape architect at W&A Engineering, represented the current owners of the mall property in support of the proposed redevelopment. Haines mentioned how online shopping has influenced malls.
“It’s interesting that with such a modern problem, we can look to history for solutions,” Haines said.
More information about the proposal will come into fruition on Jan. 31 when the commission will hear a presentation from the developer. The Community Benefits Agreement is expected to be done by Jan. 31. The Mall Area Redevelopment Committee will present their formal proposal to the commission on Feb. 7.
The next concept discussed was the renovation of the River Mill apartments on Baldwin Street. This student housing project will include residential and commercial space.
Ed Lane of Smith Planning Group vouched that “the time was right for a major reinvestment, redevelopment on this project.”
Houle brought up concerns regarding zoning laws that prohibit buildings from surpassing a vertical height of 100 feet.
“As our population continues to grow and we densify areas like downtown…at what point do we hit a tipping point where the system as a whole loses its ability to service everybody adequately?,” Houle said.
A request from DuSouth Surveying and Engineering to rezone over 8 acres on Commerce Road was withdrawn from the agenda.
The final item on the agenda was to discuss updating the comprehensive plan from 2018. Currently the data needs to be changed because it becomes available every year ending in the number 8, such as 2008 or 2018, but the census occurs every 10 years on the tenth year, such as 2000 or 2010. This will influence updates to the land-use maps and other important information.