Community members filled the seats of Athens-Clarke County City Hall’s room 205 to listen to the ACC Mayor and Commission vote on agenda items Tuesday night. The Inner East Athens organization also held a demonstration on City Hall steps prior to the regular session.
Dr. Cshanyse Allen, president of Inner East Athens, spoke outside City Hall explaining her outrage at the commission and Board of Elections for the decision to host the District 2 commission special election on March 21, 2023 rather than Nov. 8, 2022, the date of the Georgia midterm elections.
The demonstration concluded before the regular session began, with many citizens in attendance filing into the meeting as the commission moved to their seats and Mayor Kelly Girtz began with a roll call.
Items for affordable housing in Athens
Much of the Tuesday regular session focused on items related to housing.
District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport presented the item to rezone 4555 Lexington Rd. for single-family residential, describing it as a “healthy compromise” between the neighborhood and the developer.
District 4 Commissioner Allison Wright explained the reasoning for voting against this item as not providing affordable and quality housing to the Athens community.
The motion to approve this item passed 6-3, with Wright, District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton and District 10 Commissioner Mike Hamby opposing the motion.
The commission unanimously approved the Opticos Missing Middle Scan study discussed at the Sept. 20 agenda setting session.
District 3 Commissioner Melissa Link commented on the work that the Opticos Missing Middle Scan would do for housing in ACC.
“We talk about the need to change ordinances in order to enable affordable housing. Well, this is the guidebook, the gateway to pointing out where those ordinances are and what kind of changes we need to make. You can't just go out and start changing ordinances, you need the facts and the statistics and the guidelines and the kind of playbook on where and how particular ordinances should be changed. And this is what we have,” Link said.
District 6 Commissioner Jesse Houle motioned to table voting on the Planning Department special projects work program agenda item so the commission could have more time to work through the documents.
The substitute motion passed unanimously, with all commissioners agreeing to discuss this item again at the next voting meeting in November.
Quorum requirement reduction denied
The commission initially discussed the ordinance to reduce the quorum requirement from seven to six in order to address attendance issues at the Sept. 6 regular session, but moved the vote to the next regular voting session on Oct. 4 after a substitute motion to table by Commissioner Houle.
Joan Rhoden, the vice chair for the Clarke County Republican Party, spoke on this agenda item during the time allotted for public comment, expressing opposition to the quorum reduction ordinance.
“You all do not represent Athens, you represent your own special interests. If you pass this lowering of the quorum, you will confirm the observations of many onlookers and will prove to the voters of Athens that we are dealing with blatant collusion. Voters deserve better than that,” Rhoden said.
The motion to deny this ordinance passed unanimously from the commission.
Public input on any item
Following the discussion of old and new business, the Mayor and Commission opened the floor up to public input on any item.
Fourth year University of Georgia student Casey Serrano spoke about the need for action with affordable housing.
“This is all happening because the commission continues to allow the affordable housing crisis in this city to continue. We needed an eviction moratorium yesterday, we needed rent control yesterday, we needed a ban on the type of income discrimination yesterday,” Serrano said.“It's time for the commission to step up and take care of all Athenians because right now, people are suffering and frankly dying of neglect."
Commissioners provided their own input on the regular session before the meeting adjourned.
District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson commented on the citizen input about the District 2 special election during the closing remarks.
“And then lastly, I'll just say, I hear the folks with the concerns around the election. A lot of those text messages, if not all those text messages as I just heard for the first time, and I definitely agree, they sound pretty bad. So I understand that distrust," Denson said. "I think we need to do whatever we can as a community to make sure that we're building up that trust with this body, but also with our Board of Elections to ensure that we're moving forth in good faith, and be as transparent as we can about these processes.”