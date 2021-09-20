Athens-Clarke County District 1 Commissioner Patrick Davenport was arrested on a DUI charge early Saturday morning, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
A police officer found Davenport in his car on College Station Road with both driver’s side tires popped. Davenport “had a hard time standing on his own” after the officer asked him to step out of the car, according to the report.
Davenport told the officer he had been drinking, but could not remember how much he drank. The officer performed field sobriety tests and noticed clues of intoxication. The officer then arrested Davenport, according to the report.
After the officer took him to the Clarke County Jail, Davenport took a breathalyzer test, which showed his blood alcohol content to be 0.216%, more than double the state’s legal limit of 0.08%, according to the report.
Davenport was cited for misdemeanor DUI. He was booked into the jail around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, was released about five hours later, according to jail records.