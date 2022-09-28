Athens-Clarke County District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson invited community members to Normal Bar Tuesday evening to talk about the potential for the Normaltown area to become a local historic district.
Normaltown refers to an area of Athens around the intersection of Prince Avenue and Oglethorpe Avenue. Most of the area is located within the current District 5 boundaries, although some is in District 3.
A portion of Normaltown along Oglethorpe Avenue is currently part of the National Register of Historic Places, listed as the Oglethorpe Avenue Historic District. This means it is nationally recognized as a historic district but does not have any protection from zoning and building development, according to the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
However, local historic districts can enforce boundaries on the material development of a property or area deemed historic, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
While no official work has been done toward having Normaltown established as a local historic district, Denson said that the town hall meeting served as a way to lay the foundation and allow residents in the area and a guest panel of Athens historic committee representatives to discuss their thoughts and concerns on the possibility.
Among the four panelists were Thomas White, Ellen Walker, Heather Fletcher, chair of the Athens Historic Preservation Commission and Tommy Valentine, the executive director of Historic Athens.
Valentine discussed the potential trade-off that would come with Normaltown being registered as a local historic district, addressing concerns citizens had about various regulations that come with properties falling under a local historic district.
“This allows the neighborhoods to have a say in how that [new growth in the area] looks, how that unfolds and which areas are held to different standards based on their historic significance. So it is a trade-off, it’s a little bit of a headache every now and then,” Valentine said. “But the fact is, the ultimate payoff is you're not going to wake up one day, and tomorrow there's going to be a 4-foot metal structure next to you that you didn't see coming. There's not going to be something that enters your neighborhood that completely changes the feel and sense of place in the neighborhood in a harmful way.”
Citizens asked questions and reflected concerns about the change to what they can and can’t do to their properties that could follow a decision to register Normaltown as a local historic district.
Walker explained that the meeting was a way to reopen the discussion on whether or not Normaltown should become a local historic district and community input on the matter.
“As we all know, those of us who live within this quadrant over here, things have been changing. And there have been a lot of demolitions. And there were two recently which were not that egregious," Walker said. “But it jump-started me thinking, ‘Well, you know, is it time to talk about this again?’ I knew that Normaltown has had this discussion before and I know that it hasn't come to fruition, and that's fine. I don't want to pit neighbor against neighbor.”