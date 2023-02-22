Athens-Clarke County District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton was arrested Monday night for driving under the influence, according to information from Lt. Shaun Barnett of the ACC Police Department.
Thornton was driving east on West Hancock Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. when she exited the roadway and struck a curb and utility pole. As a result of the crash investigation, Thornton was then arrested and charged with a DUI, Barnett said.
