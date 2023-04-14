Ovita Thornton

Ovita Thornton is Athens-Clarke County District 9 Commissioner. (photo/courtesy)

District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton was arrested on Thursday night for driving under the influence of drugs and failure to yield at a left turn, according to Athens-Clarke County arrest records.

Thornton was previously arrested for DUI in February when she struck a curve and pole on West Hancock Avenue.

According to the arrest records, Thornton is currently incarcerated with a bond set for a total of $2,000 for both charges. Thornton is currently acting as mayor pro tem while Mayor Kelly Girtz is absent.

This is a developing story. Please return to redandblack.com for updates.

Tags

Assistant News Editor

Ireland is currently the assistant news editor for The Red & Black and served as an events beat reporter in the Fall of 2022. She is a senior journalism major with a minor in music, and is passionate about storytelling and community news. 

Recommended for you