District 9 Commissioner Ovita Thornton was arrested on Thursday night for driving under the influence of drugs and failure to yield at a left turn, according to Athens-Clarke County arrest records.
Thornton was previously arrested for DUI in February when she struck a curve and pole on West Hancock Avenue.
According to the arrest records, Thornton is currently incarcerated with a bond set for a total of $2,000 for both charges. Thornton is currently acting as mayor pro tem while Mayor Kelly Girtz is absent.
This is a developing story. Please return to redandblack.com for updates.